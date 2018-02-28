Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been in top form for Liverpool across competitions this season. But for captain Jordan Henderson success is far from achieved as the goals galore needs to be converted into trophies and the strikers need to be consistent throughout to produce wins for the Anfield club.

Liverpool have found their formidable front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The fabulous trio has been lethal for the Anfield outfit this season scoring over 100 goals this season without even embarking on March. The Egyptian forward, in particular, has been the force behind Jurgen Klopp’s rampaging juggernauts and has already equalled Luis Suarez’s record of scoring the most number of goals for Liverpool in a single season across competitions. From the trio of Suarez, Sturridge and Sterling to Mane, Salah and Firmino, goals have kept flowing for the side but the routine of failing to convert them into big wins and eventful title triumphs has haunted Liverpool.

Captain Jordan Henderson is of a strong belief that Liverpool needs to convert the plethora of goals that they are scoring into fruitful campaign and titles. Jurgen Klopp has finally seemed to have put his jigsaw in shape and put together a unit which is terrorising defenses across competitions. The club last lifted a major trophy in 2012 when the lifted the League Cup and have seen their Premier League title drought extend to close to 30 years. Warning the strikers to continue their goal galore and bag big trophies for the club with their attacking prowess.

“It’s been a privilege to play with some unbelievable strikers at Liverpool, and hopefully the three we have up front now can keep going the way they have performed this season – because they have been absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“To score 100 goals in a season before the end of February is fantastic, although you can also play exciting football and win only 1-0. But we know it’s about winning. That’s the bottom line – it’s about trophies, and we’ve put ourselves in a really good position, as a group, to go on to achieve that over the next few years,” he added.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Does Manchester United really regret Alexis Sanchez swap from Arsenal?

Henderson since joining Liverpool in 2011, has been one of the most consistent players for the club and has gone strength to strength to become the club’s captain. A gritty leader and a sturdy midfielder, Henderson is among the few players who have played under former manager Brendon Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. Rodgers took Liverpool close to the Premier League title in the 2013-14 season when they scored 101 league goals. A 2-1 defeat to Chelsea with three matches in hand and 5 points clear on top, Liverpool’s dream of winning the trophy was left in shatters.

Henderson also talked about Mohamed Salah’s incredible form and praised the forward reckoning that he has learned a lot from his brief stint at former club Chelsea and is putting that experience to use now for Klopp. Spearheading the fiery attack, Salah has scored 31 goals across competitions and is in the running for the Premier League player of the year honour.

ALSO READ: David De Gea only world-class player at Manchester United believes Gary Neville

“Mo (Mohamed Salah) has been incredible,” Henderson said. “I think playing in the Premier League before with Chelsea helped him because he knew what to expect of the physical demands in English football.

“From the moment he linked up with us in pre-season you thought, ‘This lad can play’ – but since then he’s kicked on again, and he’s going from strength to strength. Confidence has played a big part in that, and he’s playing full of confidence now,” he added.

ALSO READ: FIFA should ban Lionel Messi until it’s proven he’s actually human, says Carlos Queiroz

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App