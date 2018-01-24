Liverpool are lining up replacements for Philippe Coutinho and have reached an agreement with Monaco superstar Thomas Lemar. The French international had earlier in the summer transfer window refused a transfer to Arsenal and expressed his desire to play at the Anfield.

Liverpool lost against Crystal Palace in their last Premier League encounter after bringing down a rampaging Manchester City side. Their first defeat after star man Philippe Coutinho’s departure. To bring in reinforcements for Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a creative player and has identified Monaco star Thomas Lemar as a perfect fit. Reports in England suggest, Liverpool have an agreement in place with the player and want to wrap up the transfer in January. Arsenal had bid for the midfielder last summer but he rejected the move and had expressed his desire to play at the Anfield.

Both the Premier League top guns are once again in for Lemar after losing an important squad player in January. While Liverpool is coping with Coutinho’s loss, Arsenal are preparing for life after Alexis Sanchez. According to Yahoo Sport, Liverpool have reached an agreement with Lemar but the club are refusing to meet Monaco’s valuation. Monaco have strongly maintained that they would not let go off their prized possession a price lesser than in excess of €100 million (£88m). The price tag can further rise if Lemar impresses in the World Cup for France.

Apart from two top English sides, La Liga leaders Barcelona are also interested in the player, however, after landing Coutinho from Barcelona earlier this transfer window, they might drop the idea. The Spanish giants are more keen on bringing a striker who can poach well and score goals. Lemar, on the other hand, has not have had a great season so far. He has scored only thrice and provided five assists in 23 appearances for Monaco this season.

An injured shoulder has been behind his fall. Lemar was a phenomenon in Monaco’s Ligue 1 winning campaign last season and came into the good books of top dogs like several of his other teammates. The likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Bakayoko all switched sides and are plying their trade in different colours now. However, Monaco are unlikely to let go off Lemar as the club refrains from selling players in January. Speaking about the club’s transfer philosophy earlier this month, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim insisted that Lemar would be staying with the Ligue 1 champions until the end of the season. ‘Monaco are not in the habit of making big sales in the winter. It’s our strategy,’ he said. ‘The players understand and they know how it goes here.’