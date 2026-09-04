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Home > Sports News > Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Squad Announced: Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo Left Out, Bradley Barcola Included

Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Squad Announced: Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo Left Out, Bradley Barcola Included

Liverpool have confirmed their UEFA Champions League 2026-27 squad, with Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo omitted from the 25-man list. New signing Bradley Barcola is included, while injured stars Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike also make the squad.

Federico Chiesa, along with Wataru Endo, have been omitted from Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Squad. Image Credit: AFP
Federico Chiesa, along with Wataru Endo, have been omitted from Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Squad. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 15:11 IST

Liverpool UEFA Champions League Squad: Bradley Barcola, a recent addition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is part of Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League 2026–27 squad, which excludes Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo. The squad announced is currently only for the league phase of the tournament, and the Premier League giants will start off against Atletico Madrid in September at Anfield.

Andoni Iraola’s managed side will have both of these players unavailable unless both players make a change to their squad, which is normally injury-related. 

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As per UEFA rules, the side is limited to a 25-player List A, with eight places meant for ‘locally trained’ players, out of which four must have played at the club for three seasons between ages 15 and 21. Younger players can be registered separately on List B if they meet UEFA’s age and development criteria, but Chiesa and Endo are not eligible. 

Federico Chiesa Remains Out of Liverpool UCL Squad

For Federico Chiesa, it probably comes down again to the same old disappointment, as he was once more out in the cold on the Champions League squad. The previous year, after a severe injury that rendered the compatriot Giovanni Leoni incapable of going, it finally allowed Chiesa to get himself back into the European competition. With a loan from Juventus to Liverpool back in September 2024, he even took the field as a substitute for a Champions League game in Italy. 

Chiesa is also out due to a muscle injury currently, though he will not be absent long-term. Endo made only eight Premier League appearances from 2025-26, seven of them from the bench, while he also featured just once in Liverpool’s quarterfinal finish in the UEFA Champions League.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni Make it to Liverpool UCL Squad Despite Injuries

The summer arrival Víctor Munoz is included. Conor Bradley, who is currently undergoing rehab for a knee injury sustained in February, on the list. Giovanni Leoni, who faced an ACL tear back in September 2025, is also on the list. 

UEFA Champions League 2026/27: Liverpool Fixtures

The Reds will play eight fixtures in the group stage, including home games against Atletico, Porto, Villarreal and Lens. They will be travelling to play against Austrian side LASK, Fenerbahce, Club Brugge and Inter Milan. 

Liverpool has also included injured striker Hugo Ekitike in the squad despite the Frenchman currently being sidelined. 

UEFA Champions League 2026/27: Liverpool Squad

Liverpool’s 25-man squad: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Jaros; Gomez, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Bradley, Leoni, Tsimikas, Frimpong, Araujo, Chambers, Mabaya; Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Munoz, Gravenberch, McConnell; Isak, Gakpo, Ekitike, Barcola.

Also Read: Ballon d’Or Winner 2026: Luis Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele as Spanish Manager Says ‘It Should Be a PSG Player’

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Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Squad Announced: Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo Left Out, Bradley Barcola Included
Tags: Federico ChiesaLiverpoolUEFA Champions LeagueWataru Endo

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Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Squad Announced: Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo Left Out, Bradley Barcola Included
Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Squad Announced: Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo Left Out, Bradley Barcola Included
Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Squad Announced: Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo Left Out, Bradley Barcola Included
Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Squad Announced: Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo Left Out, Bradley Barcola Included

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