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Home > Sports News > Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch LIV vs ASM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch LIV vs ASM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

Liverpool will hope to bounce back from their defeat against Leeds United when they face AS Monaco in their latest pre-season friendly at Anfield on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The match will be Liverpool's first at Anfield under new head coach Andoni Iraola. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch LIV vs ASM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch LIV vs ASM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 17:26 IST

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: Liverpool will hope to bounce back from their defeat against Leeds United when they face AS Monaco in their latest pre-season friendly at Anfield on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The match will be Liverpool’s first at Anfield under new head coach Andoni Iraola. The Reds suffered a 4-2 defeat against Leeds United last Sunday after taking a two-goal lead into half-time. Monaco, meanwhile, head into the fixture on the back of a 1-0 victory over Getafe on Thursday. Filipe Luis’ side have won two, drawn one and lost one of their four pre-season friendlies this summer, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Match Details

  • Match: Liverpool vs AS Monaco
  • Competition: Club Friendly / Pre-Season Friendly
  • Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England
  • Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM EST / 7:30 PM IST

When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs AS Monaco Live Streaming?

Liverpool vs AS Monaco will be played at Anfield on Sunday, August 9, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM BST. In India, the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

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Fans can check Liverpool’s official broadcast and streaming platforms, including LFCTV/LFCTV GO, for availability in their respective territories. Broadcast rights for the pre-season friendly may vary by region.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Team News

Liverpool now have almost their entire squad back training on Merseyside after Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Cody Gakpo were left out of the club’s United States tour. All three players are expected to feature at some point against Monaco.

New signing Victor Munoz is also available after returning this week following his World Cup break. However, there are fitness doubts surrounding Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, with Mor Talla Ndiaye potentially partnering Van Dijk in central defence.

Monaco are expected to name a similar starting XI to the one that featured in their 1-0 win over Getafe. Eric Dier and Sadibou Sane are candidates to start in defence, while Lamine Camara and Pape Cabral could feature in midfield.

Takumi Minamino remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a knee injury and will miss the reunion with his former club. Matthis Abline, Mathys Detourbet and Mika Biereth are expected to lead Monaco’s attack.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Predicted Playing XI

Liverpool Predicted XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Alisson; Scanlon, Ndiaye, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Szoboszlai; Munoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Isak.

AS Monaco Predicted XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Hradecky; Vanderson, Sane, Dier, Nazinho; Camara, Cabral; Abline, Golovin, Detourbet; Biereth.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Monaco have faced each other twice previously, with both sides recording one victory apiece. Sunday’s pre-season meeting will provide another opportunity for the two clubs to test themselves before the start of their respective competitive campaigns.

Liverpool vs AS Monaco Prediction

Liverpool will be determined to respond positively after their 4-2 defeat against Leeds United. The return of key players including Alisson and Van Dijk should provide Iraola’s side with greater stability, while playing in front of the Anfield crowd could give the Reds another advantage.

Monaco have also shown encouraging form during pre-season and recently defeated Getafe 1-0. However, Liverpool’s stronger squad and home advantage could prove decisive.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 AS Monaco

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Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch LIV vs ASM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
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Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch LIV vs ASM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
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Liverpool vs AS Monaco Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch LIV vs ASM Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know
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