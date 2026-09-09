LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Anfield will host its first match of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 as Liverpool will take on Atletico Madrid to start their campaign on September 10, Thursday.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More. (Image Credits: Liverpool X/Atletico Madrid X)
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More. (Image Credits: Liverpool X/Atletico Madrid X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 16:59 IST

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Anfield will host its first match of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 as Liverpool will take on Atletico Madrid to start their campaign on September 10, Thursday. With Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot after a disappointing last season, the Reds are yet to lose a game under him. Although Liverpool are currently 6th in the English Premier League standings after three games, they drew the first couple of matches before getting their first victory over Ipswich Town on Friday last week.

You Might Be Interested In

In the Spanish capital, Diego Simeone continues to lead Atlético Madrid as he embarks on his 15th full season at the helm. The team has experienced a mixed start to the season, currently positioned 6th in the La Liga standings with two victories, one draw, and one defeat. Their recent performance against Athletic Bilbao was lackluster, culminating in a 3-0 loss over the weekend. Atlético and Athletic Bilbao are well-acquainted adversaries, having faced each other numerous times in recent years. Notably, Liverpool has emerged victorious in three of their last five competitive encounters.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Details

  • Match: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026
  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match in India?

Fans in India can catch the action on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Team News

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have been left out of the squad, while Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are battling injuries, rendering them unavailable. But the big news is about the potential debut of Bradley Barcola, while Cody Gakpo and Florian Whirtz are likely to start too.

Alexander Sorloth is likely to sit out due to a thigh injury, while Arnau Ortiz remains suspended due to the red card he got in the previous game. Julian Alvarez is expected to return, while Cristian Romero is also likely to make his full Atletico debut.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League predicted XI

Liverpool FC (4-2-3-1): Alisson (Goalkeeper), R. Araújo, van Dijk (Captain), J. Jacquet, M. Kerkez, A. Mac Allister, D. Szoboszlai, F. Wirtz, C. Gakpo, V. Muñoz, and A. Isak. Manager: Andoni Iraola

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak (Goalkeeper), A. Grimaldo, D. Hancko, M. Pubill, M. Llorente, A. Lookman, Koke (Captain), P. Barrios, G. Simeone, A. Baena, and K. I. Lee. Manager: Diego Simeone

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

It is a clash of two almost evenly-matched teams but Liverpool’s form has been better than Atletico Madrid’s coming into the game. Liverpool are likely to narrowly beat Atletico Madrid or it could end up in a draw.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Atletico MadridLiverpool FCLiverpool vs Atletico MadridUEFA Champions League 2026-27

RELATED News

Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test: Who is Ghazi Ghori? Meet Mohammad Rizwan’s Replacement Making Pakistan Test Debut vs England at Edgbaston

India A vs Australia A: Hardik Pandya Returns After 5-Month Injury Layoff, Named in One-Day Squad; Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead

Asian Games 2026: Will Games Be Postponed Due to Floods in Nagoya? Mayor Gives Big Update Amid Torrential Rain

ENG vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel and Where to Watch England vs Pakistan in India

LATEST NEWS

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Who Is Amin Jaz? The Rebel Kid’s Rumoured Boyfriend: From ‘Untriggered’ Podcast To Viral Kiss With Apoorva Mukhija

22-Year-Old Woman’s Video With Male Friend Went Viral, Father, Brother Killed Her and Staged It as Road Accident

WhatsApp Stops Working on These Android Phones: Support Ends for Android 5 Devices—Check If Your Phone Is Affected

Ladli Behna Yojana 40th Kist: ₹1,500 Payment Date Revealed? 1.25 Crore Women May Get Money Soon—Check Latest Update

Bridge or Glass Bottle? Mumbai-Goa Highway Bridge ‘Patched With M-Seal’; Residents Angry Over Alleged ‘Quick-Fix’ Repairs

Steel Exchange India Ltd Signs Strategic MoU with NMDC Limited for Long-Term Iron Ore Procurement, Securing the Supply Chain

India’s Logistics Infrastructure Is Scaling Fast. Hemant Kejriwal Says the Next Challenge Is Inside the Supply Chain

Soha Ali Khan’s Alleged Salon MMS Leak: What Was The Controversy Behind Viral Video?

Apple Event 2026 Today: iPhone 18 Series Launch, India Livestream Time, How to Watch and What to Expect

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

QUICK LINKS