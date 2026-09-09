Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Match Prediction: Will Hosts Make Winning Start At Anfield? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Anfield will host its first match of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 as Liverpool will take on Atletico Madrid to start their campaign on September 10, Thursday. With Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot after a disappointing last season, the Reds are yet to lose a game under him. Although Liverpool are currently 6th in the English Premier League standings after three games, they drew the first couple of matches before getting their first victory over Ipswich Town on Friday last week.

In the Spanish capital, Diego Simeone continues to lead Atlético Madrid as he embarks on his 15th full season at the helm. The team has experienced a mixed start to the season, currently positioned 6th in the La Liga standings with two victories, one draw, and one defeat. Their recent performance against Athletic Bilbao was lackluster, culminating in a 3-0 loss over the weekend. Atlético and Athletic Bilbao are well-acquainted adversaries, having faced each other numerous times in recent years. Notably, Liverpool has emerged victorious in three of their last five competitive encounters.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Thursday, September 10, 2026 Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield, Liverpool Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Match in India?

Fans in India can catch the action on TV on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the match shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League Team News

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have been left out of the squad, while Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are battling injuries, rendering them unavailable. But the big news is about the potential debut of Bradley Barcola, while Cody Gakpo and Florian Whirtz are likely to start too.

Alexander Sorloth is likely to sit out due to a thigh injury, while Arnau Ortiz remains suspended due to the red card he got in the previous game. Julian Alvarez is expected to return, while Cristian Romero is also likely to make his full Atletico debut.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League predicted XI

Liverpool FC (4-2-3-1): Alisson (Goalkeeper), R. Araújo, van Dijk (Captain), J. Jacquet, M. Kerkez, A. Mac Allister, D. Szoboszlai, F. Wirtz, C. Gakpo, V. Muñoz, and A. Isak. Manager: Andoni Iraola

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak (Goalkeeper), A. Grimaldo, D. Hancko, M. Pubill, M. Llorente, A. Lookman, Koke (Captain), P. Barrios, G. Simeone, A. Baena, and K. I. Lee. Manager: Diego Simeone

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

It is a clash of two almost evenly-matched teams but Liverpool’s form has been better than Atletico Madrid’s coming into the game. Liverpool are likely to narrowly beat Atletico Madrid or it could end up in a draw.