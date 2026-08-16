Liverpool vs Como Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Pre-Season Friendly Live in UK, USA, Italy, India And More

Liverpool vs Como Live Streaming: Liverpool will take on Como in second pre-season friendly matches at Anfield on Sunday (Aug 16). The first encounter will be played behind closed doors, while the second fixture will be open for live broadcast and streaming. Liverpool have endured an inconsistent pre-season, registering wins over Sunderland and Wrexham but suffering defeats against Leeds United and AS Monaco. The Como clash will be their final friendly before the start of the Premier League campaign. Cesc Fabregas’ Como, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Premier League champions Arsenal in their previous outing before losing the ensuing penalty shootout. Here are all the details, including match timings and where to watch the Liverpool vs Como friendlies live.

Liverpool vs Como Pre-Season Friendly Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Como, Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool vs Como, Pre-Season Friendly Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026 Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield, Liverpool Match: 10:00 PM IST (6:00 PM BST) – Live Broadcast

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Como Live on TV in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch both Liverpool vs Como friendly matches on LFCTV, Liverpool’s official club channel. The first fixture at 11:30 AM BST and the second at 6:00 PM BST will both receive broadcast coverage, while the matches will not be shown on traditional terrestrial television channels.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Como Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the second Liverpool vs Como friendly live on the FanCode app and website. The second match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 16. The first game, beginning at 4:00 PM IST, will be played behind closed doors and will not be available for live streaming.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Como Live Streaming Elsewhere?

Fans outside India can follow the live broadcast of the second fixture through the official Liverpool app. The first game will not be available for streaming because it is being played behind closed doors.

Liverpool vs Como Team News

Liverpool will use the two matches against Como as their final preparation before the new Premier League season. The Reds have endured a mixed pre-season, beating Sunderland and Wrexham while losing to Leeds United and AS Monaco. Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, will also be looking to gain valuable match fitness after their 1-1 draw with Arsenal in their previous pre-season outing.

Liverpool vs Como Match Prediction

Liverpool will enter the second friendly as favourites given their squad depth and home advantage, but Como have shown they can compete against Premier League opposition. With the fixture serving as Liverpool’s final pre-season test, the Reds are likely to approach the match with greater intensity and could finish their preparations with a positive result.