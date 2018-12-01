Xherdan Shaqiri has added a new dimension to the Liverpool attack and they are looking like a well-rounded team. But with the mid-week defeats at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in France complicating their quest for Champions League’s round of 16, they would be hoping to bounce back with a good result in front of their home fans.

Everton was close to appointing Marco Silva as their manager last season after sacking Ronald Koeman but was turned away by Watford but Everton finally got their man this season and Silva has repaid their trust with resurgent performances. Silva has Everton playing an attacking brand of football and in a derby where the nerves are high, Silva would expect a determined and strong performance from his team. Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson have been the focal points of the Everton attack and the main reason why they sit above Manchester United at 6th in the Premier League table.

Everton has not won away at Liverpool for the last 19 years and to change that pattern, they would have to play extremely well as Liverpool have not lost at Anfield for a long time and the passionate Liverpool fans would create a hostile environment for their opponents.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Liverpool vs Everton?

The live streaming of the Premier League match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Liverpool vs Everton?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on December 2, Sunday, and it will start at 09:45 pm India time. The two sides will at Anfield.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Liverpool vs Everton? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Liverpool vs Everton match will be aired on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

What are the likely lineups for Liverpool vs Everton?

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Salah, Shaqiri, Mane; Firmino

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomes, Gueye; Lookman, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison