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Home > Sports News > Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Liverpool will take on Fulham at Anfield on Saturday (Sep 12), in a Premier League clash between two teams looking to build momentum. The Reds have won their last two matches against Ipswich Town and Atletico Madrid, while Fulham are still searching for their first Premier League points under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, live streaming, team news and probable playing XIs.

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak's Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Squads and More
Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak's Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Squads and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 15:31 IST

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Liverpool will take on Fulham at Anfield on Saturday (Sep 12), in a Premier League clash between two teams looking to build momentum. The Reds have won their last two matches against Ipswich Town and Atletico Madrid, while Fulham are still searching for their first Premier League points under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, live streaming, team news and probable playing XIs.

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Liverpool vs Fulham, Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026
  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match live on Star Sports.

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How to Watch Liverpool vs Fulham Live Streaming in India?

The Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match will be available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar.

Liverpool vs Fulham Team News

Liverpool have started to find their rhythm after opening the campaign with consecutive draws. The Reds have now registered back-to-back victories against Ipswich Town and Atletico Madrid and will look to continue their momentum at Anfield. New signing Alexander Isak is expected to lead the attack, while Liverpool will aim to produce another strong performance under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Fulham have shown promise in attack but defensive shortcomings have proved costly during their opening fixtures. Alvaro Arbeloa’s side are still looking for their first Premier League points and will face a difficult test against Liverpool away from home.

Liverpool vs Fulham Probable Playing XIs

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Munoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Isak.

Fulham Probable XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Charles, Iwobi, King, Palacios, Garcia.

Can Alexander Isak Make the Difference for Liverpool?

Alexander Isak will be one of the major players to watch when Liverpool host Fulham. The Swedish striker is expected to spearhead the Reds’ attack, with Liverpool looking to make the most of their recent winning momentum. Fulham’s defensive issues could provide Isak and Liverpool’s attacking players with opportunities to make an impact.

Liverpool vs Fulham Match Prediction

Liverpool will enter the contest as favourites after securing consecutive victories and enjoying home advantage at Anfield. Fulham have attacking quality but their defensive problems could prove costly against a Liverpool side that is beginning to find consistency. The Reds are expected to have enough quality to secure another three points.

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Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
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Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More
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