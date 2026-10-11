Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LIV vs MCI Premier League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: Liverpool will host Manchester City in a crucial Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday (Oct 11). Manchester City head into the fixture amid developments surrounding an independent commission’s findings that the club breached Premier League financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. Here are all the details about the LIV vs MCI Premier League match, including live streaming, kick-off time, venue and where to watch the match on TV, mobile and laptop.
Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League Match Details
- Match: Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League
- Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026
- Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England
- Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM IST
Where to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE on TV?
The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Football fans can tune in to the network to catch the action live on television.
How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming?
The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League clash will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers can watch the match live on their mobile phones, laptops and other compatible devices through the platform.
Liverpool vs Manchester City: What to Expect?
Manchester City will aim to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season, while Liverpool will look to use home advantage to secure a crucial result and reduce the six-point gap between the sides. With both teams yet to lose in the league this season, the contest at Anfield promises to be an important test for both clubs.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.