All eyes will be on Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool vs Manchester City Live streaming India Time: Manchester City will travel to Merseyside to play what is being touted as the match of the season with Liverpool on Sunday. The Premier League encounter will have much stakes riding on it as the winner of it will prove its title credentials. Pep Guardiola’s side jointly sits at the top of the Premier League table with Jurgen Klopp’s men. Both the sides have won seven and drawn one in their last 8 league matches.

Manchester City will definitely have the momentum with them given they are coming fresh from a victory over Hoffenheim in UEFA Champions League while Liverpool hit a snag after facing 1-0 defeat to Napoli. However, Liverpool has enjoyed dominance over the defending Premier League champions in the recent past and who will win the upcoming fixture is anybody’s guess.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Liverpool vs Manchester City match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The match will be played at Anfield stadium and it will commence on Sunday from 09:00 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester City will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in Liverpool vs Manchester City?

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Man City XI: Ederson; Laporte, Kompany, Otamendi, Walker; D. Silva, Fernandinho, B. Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling

