Both the teams started the game with a lot of action on both ends of the pitch. Liverpool threatened on the break with Mohamed Salah getting into promising positions but blasting out the opportunities. For Manchester City, Sergio Aguero came agonisingly close to break the deadlock but his attempts, too, went in vain.

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a drab goalless draw in a Premier League match which was touted as the match of the season. The expectations among fans were quite high before the start of the match but both the sides failed to live up to the expectations. The highlight of the encounter came in the dying minutes of it when Manchester City was awarded a penalty which Riyad Mahrez failed to convert.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez sends penalty to infinity and beyond: https://t.co/RRGsxSNJsr pic.twitter.com/mLbn63Zvpq — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 7, 2018

The first half showed a lot of action with none of the team willing to keep the ball in their own halves. Pep Guardiola’s men controlled the ball better while Jurgen Klopp’s famous “heavy metal” caused all sorts of problems to City’s defence. Nevertheless, the defensive work of the both the English teams was phenomenal as the defenders stayed on their toes throughout the match.

The energy levels were not the same in the second half as both Manchester City and Liverpool battled for the ball in the middle of the park. In the 86th minute, Virgil van Dijk attempted a reckless tackle on Leroy Sane bringing him down in the box.

Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take the spot kick but hit it out wide of the goal. It was a golden opportunity for the Citizens to pull one over Liverpool and avenge their shortcomings of the previous season against the Reds.

With the draw, both the teams maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018-19 Premier League season as Manchester City bounced back to the top of the table while Liverpool trailed the Etihad outfit at the second spot on inferior goal difference.

