Liverpool will be hoping to make it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a long gap of five years when they take on FC Porto in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. Jurgen Klopp after failing to attain a single piece of silverware in his first year at charge of the Anfield club has blindly splashed the cash to revamp the squad at his disposal. While he aced a gem by grabbing Mohamed Salah from Roma, he might just have to wait to squeeze the best put Virgil Van Dijk who he spent a club record fee on. For Liverpool, things have started to click off late and the team looks to have found a balance upfront but the defence can be the spoiler.

Porto, on the other hand, have been offensively solid and defensively sound in the Primeira Liga, they are yet to be beaten in 21 games in the Portuguese top flight and have ascertained a 2 points lead over arch-rivals Benfica. They were beaten by Besiktas and RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stages but made it through to show up against Liverpool in the last-16 of the competition. They will be coming into the game high on confidence having recently dismantled Chaves 4-0 in the league.

For Liverpool Egyptian magician Mohamed Salah will be their go to man, he has been unstoppable for the Reds ever since leaving Italy and recently became the fastest to score 20 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp might have put his weight more in Roberto Firmino’s corner, who again has been fruitful for the Anfield outfit, Salah remains the hero who can turn things around for his side. To say the least, Salah has scored in last four games and now has 28 goals across competitions while also providing eight assists.

Meanwhile, Porto will be hoping that their Cameroon hitman Vincent Aboubakar is deemed fit to face Liverpool. He has hit sublime form this season and is the highest scorer for Porto across competitions, his absence can put a huge dent in the Dragons’ hopes of upsetting the five times Champions League winners. Aboubakar was the catalyst behind Porto’s last 16 spot in the competition with five strikes in the group stages. Porto will be looking for some inspiration from Moussa Marega if Aboubakar fails to make it. Marega has been ruthless in the Primeira Liga but is yet to open his Champions League account.

The last time Porto and Liverpool met in the UEFA Champions League was back in 2007 when Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and Peter Crouch scored to burry Porto 4-1. Going by their latest form, Liverpool’s attacking prowess can prove too much for Porto but the Portuguese outfit can always hit back at the sluggish opponent backline.

Here’s Live streaming details and everything you need to know about the Champions League encounter between Liverpool and Porto:

When and where is the Champions League clash between Liverpool and FC Porto?

The Estadio do Dragao will host Jurgen Klopp’s men in Portugal as they look forward to do some away damage to Porto before returning back to the Anfield.

What time is the Champions League game between FC Porto and Liverpool?

Liverpool will take on Porto at 1:15 AM IST. The game will decide the course of the two team’s future further in the competition.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Liverpool vs Porto? Which Channel will air the match live?

The blockbuster Champions League clash between Liverpool and Porto will be aired live on Sony TV network in India. The action can be also followed on Sonyliv.com and Sonliv mobile app.

Stat attack:

1) Liverpool were one of the four teams to have remained unbeaten in the Champions League group stages this season alongside Barcelona, Besiktas and Tottenham Hotspur.

2) Liverpool have never lost against Porto across competitions.

3) Only PSG (25) scored more goals than Liverpool (23) in this season’s Champions League group stages.

4) Porto scored more goals from set-pieces (8) than any other team in this season’s Champions League group stages.

5) Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has netted six times and provided three assists in the Champions League group stages this season. He has been involved in most number of away goals this season (4 goals, 2 assists).

6) Vincent Aboubakar has been lethal for Porto, scoring five goals and delivering two assists in the Champions League.