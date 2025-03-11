Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Liverpool vs PSG: Reds Aim To Protect 1-0 Lead In Champions League Clash at Anfield

Liverpool vs PSG: Reds Aim To Protect 1-0 Lead In Champions League Clash at Anfield

Liverpool also enjoyed a successful domestic outing, coming from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1 and increasing their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool vs PSG: Reds Aim To Protect 1-0 Lead In Champions League Clash at Anfield


Liverpool will look to defend their slender 1-0 advantage when they host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday night in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a hard-fought victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, thanks to a late goal from Harvey Elliott, who capitalized on Darwin Nunez’s brilliant assist. However, Liverpool had goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for keeping them in the tie, as the Brazilian produced a masterclass with nine crucial saves to deny PSG’s attacking stars.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the defeat, Luis Enrique’s PSG dominated proceedings in the first leg and will take confidence from their performance. With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, the Ligue 1 leaders will be determined to overturn the deficit and keep their Champions League dream alive. They head into the clash in strong form, having extended their lead at the top of the French league to 16 points after a weekend victory.

Liverpool also enjoyed a successful domestic outing, coming from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1 and increasing their lead at the top of the Premier League. Klopp’s men have been formidable at Anfield this season, and with their passionate home crowd behind them, they will be eager to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With both teams in top form and everything to play for, the showdown at Anfield promises to be a thrilling encounter. PSG will need to break Liverpool’s defensive resilience, while the hosts will aim to capitalize on counter-attacks to put the tie to bed.

Match Details

  • Date: Tuesday, 11 March
  • Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
  • Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Where to Watch

  • UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App
  • US: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás
  • Canada: DAZN Canada

Will Liverpool hold on, or can PSG stage a comeback? Football fans around the world will be watching closely as two European giants collide in this high-stakes battle.

ALSO READ: Barcelona vs Benfica: Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Match Time And All You Need To Know

Filed under

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool vs PSG

Golf legend Tiger Woods i

Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury
Legendary singer-songwrit

Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Due To Medical Condition
Liverpool will look to de

Liverpool vs PSG: Reds Aim To Protect 1-0 Lead In Champions League Clash at Anfield
West Asia Strategist Waie

Pakistan Army Urged To Negotiate As Jaffar Express Attack Unfolds In Balochistan
Ukraine has agreed to a 3

Ukraine Open To 30-Day Ceasefire Amid US Effort To Restart Peace Talks
Barcelona will take on Be

Barcelona vs Benfica: Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Match Time And All You Need To Know
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury

Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury

Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Due To Medical Condition

Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Due To Medical Condition

Pakistan Army Urged To Negotiate As Jaffar Express Attack Unfolds In Balochistan

Pakistan Army Urged To Negotiate As Jaffar Express Attack Unfolds In Balochistan

Ukraine Open To 30-Day Ceasefire Amid US Effort To Restart Peace Talks

Ukraine Open To 30-Day Ceasefire Amid US Effort To Restart Peace Talks

Barcelona vs Benfica: Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Match Time And All You Need To Know

Barcelona vs Benfica: Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Match Time And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women