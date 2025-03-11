Liverpool vs PSG: Reds Aim To Protect 1-0 Lead In Champions League Clash at Anfield

Liverpool also enjoyed a successful domestic outing, coming from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1 and increasing their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool will look to defend their slender 1-0 advantage when they host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday night in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured a hard-fought victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, thanks to a late goal from Harvey Elliott, who capitalized on Darwin Nunez’s brilliant assist. However, Liverpool had goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for keeping them in the tie, as the Brazilian produced a masterclass with nine crucial saves to deny PSG’s attacking stars.

Despite the defeat, Luis Enrique’s PSG dominated proceedings in the first leg and will take confidence from their performance. With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, the Ligue 1 leaders will be determined to overturn the deficit and keep their Champions League dream alive. They head into the clash in strong form, having extended their lead at the top of the French league to 16 points after a weekend victory.

Liverpool also enjoyed a successful domestic outing, coming from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1 and increasing their lead at the top of the Premier League. Klopp’s men have been formidable at Anfield this season, and with their passionate home crowd behind them, they will be eager to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

With both teams in top form and everything to play for, the showdown at Anfield promises to be a thrilling encounter. PSG will need to break Liverpool’s defensive resilience, while the hosts will aim to capitalize on counter-attacks to put the tie to bed.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, 11 March

Tuesday, 11 March Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield, Liverpool Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Where to Watch

UK: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App

discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App US: Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás Canada: DAZN Canada

Will Liverpool hold on, or can PSG stage a comeback? Football fans around the world will be watching closely as two European giants collide in this high-stakes battle.

