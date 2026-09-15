Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup Match Prediction: Will Alexander Isak Continue Scoring Form? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup Match Prediction: Liverpool will begin their Carabao Cup campaign when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday, September 16. The Reds have endured a difficult start under new manager Andoni Iraola and currently sit eighth in the Premier League with just one win from four matches. Tottenham have had an even tougher start, failing to win any of their league games and sitting 17th. Here are all the details, including live streaming, team news, predicted starting XIs and match prediction.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EFL Cup 2026-27

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EFL Cup 2026-27 Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield, Liverpool Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM local time

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live on TV?

The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup match will not be broadcast live on TV in India.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EFL Cup match live on FanCode.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Liverpool have struggled to find consistency under new manager Andoni Iraola, with the Reds managing just one victory from their opening four Premier League matches. They will now look to put their league form behind them and make a strong start to their Carabao Cup campaign at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur have endured an even poorer start to the season. Spurs are yet to win a Premier League game and currently occupy 17th place in the standings. They will be hoping to use the EFL Cup as an opportunity to turn their fortunes around.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool Predicted XI: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Araujo, Endo, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Koumas, Munoz, Gakpo.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Kinsky, Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali, Kudus, Gallagher, Savio, Solanke.

Will Alexander Isak Continue His Scoring Form?

Alexander Isak will be one of the players expected to attract attention if he features for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur. The forward will be looking to maintain his scoring form and make an impact in his side’s opening Carabao Cup fixture. His presence could provide Liverpool with another attacking option as they look to overcome their inconsistent start to the season.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction

Liverpool will have home advantage at Anfield and will be keen to begin their Carabao Cup campaign with a victory. Tottenham’s winless start to the Premier League season makes this a difficult assignment for Spurs, although cup football can produce unexpected results. Liverpool’s attacking quality and home advantage should give them the edge, and the Reds are predicted to secure a narrow victory.