Liverpool vs Tottenham: Reds Storm To 5-1 Victory, Secure Premier League Title

Despite Tottenham’s early shock, Liverpool responded with clinical precision. Diaz equalized in the 16th minute following a VAR review, and Mac Allister fired the Reds ahead with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box.

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at a raucous Anfield on Sunday to secure the 2024-25 Premier League title, drawing level with Manchester United with a record-equalling 20 English top-flight titles.

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at a raucous Anfield on Sunday to secure the 2024-25 Premier League title, drawing level with Manchester United with a record-equalling 20 English top-flight titles.

Arne Slot’s side, playing with relentless intensity, overcame an early scare when Spurs’ Dominic Solanke scored in the 12th minute. But goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and an own goal by Destiny Udogie powered Liverpool to a historic victory, sending the 60,000-strong crowd into jubilation.

The win leaves Liverpool on 82 points, 15 clear of second-placed Arsenal, with only four games left to play an unassailable lead.

Fast Start, Fierce Response

Despite Tottenham’s early shock, Liverpool responded with clinical precision. Diaz equalized in the 16th minute following a VAR review, and Mac Allister fired the Reds ahead with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gakpo made it 3-1 before halftime, capitalizing on a poor Spurs clearance. In the second half, Salah delivered the iconic moment, scoring Liverpool’s fourth goal and celebrating by taking a selfie with a fan’s phone in front of the famous Kop End.

Destiny Udogie’s own goal sealed the 5-1 scoreline, turning the match into a title party for Liverpool fans, who passionately sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” as the final whistle blew.

Slot’s Dream Debut Season

Appointed last summer following Jurgen Klopp’s emotional departure, Arne Slot was initially expected to need time to rebuild. But the former Feyenoord manager guided Liverpool to the Premier League crown in his very first season, despite heavy speculation surrounding key players like Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah and Van Dijk have since signed new two-year contracts, although Alexander-Arnold is reportedly close to a move to Real Madrid.

For Tottenham and manager Ange Postecoglou, it was another day to forget. With Europa League ambitions in mind, Spurs made eight changes but now languish in 16th place, facing heavy scrutiny after their 19th loss of the season.

Liverpool Celebrate Long-Awaited Home Title Win

While Liverpool lifted the 2019-20 Premier League title under Klopp, Covid-19 restrictions robbed fans of a traditional celebration. This time, tens of thousands of supporters turned Anfield and the surrounding streets into a sea of red, celebrating a title win they could finally experience together.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Fired-Up Celebration After Dismissing Former RCB Captain Faf du Plessis In RCB vs DC Clash