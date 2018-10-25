After the early setbacks, Arsenal has bounced back in the domestic league with 7 victories on the trot. The English giants find themselves comfortably placed at the fourth spot in the Premier League table just two points behind table-toppers Manchester City. However, despite the winning run, the defensive frailties still persists in the Gunners squad which has conceded 11 goals - highest among top five - so far.

Ever since losing the opening Premier League matches to Manchester City and Chelsea, a rejuvenated Arsenal side is on a rampant 10-match winning streak and they showed pure world-class football in their recent 3-1 win over Leicester City but one man is still not impressed. Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has stressed that Unai Emery’s men are fortunate to be on the purple patch and a team like Liverpool will rip Arsenal to shreds.

After the early setbacks, Arsenal has bounced back in the domestic league with 7 victories on the trot. The English giants find themselves comfortably placed at the fourth spot in the Premier League table just two points behind table-toppers Manchester City. However, despite the winning run, the defensive frailties still persists in the Gunners squad which has conceded 11 goals – highest among top five – so far.

While speaking to media, Paul Merson asserted that if Arsenal manages to finish in the top four in the first year of post-Wenger era, then it would be a miracle. He went on to say that the Gunners have done well to win10 games on the trot but when they will come up against Tottenham and Liverpool, especially Liverpool at the Emirates, it will be a surprise if the Reds fail to register a 3-0 victory.

Merson said that Liverpool will rip Arsenal to shreds. “I am scratching my head because Arsenal has won 10 games in a row and in half of those games they could have been behind by so many in the first half. But when they get going in the second half, when everything is rolling, then they’re the Harlem Globetrotters,” added the 50-year-old.

The former Arsenal midfielder added that Unai Emery’s men have been very fortunate and they will get their reality check when they will face a top side again. Arsenal lost the first Premier League match of the season to Manchester City by 3-0 and lost the subsequent one 3-2 to Chelsea.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More