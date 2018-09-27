Jurgen Klopp, who had hoped to continue his team's winning streak to eight matches, met with disappointment as Liverpool got evicted from the League Cup. While the Blues maintained their purple patch thanks to their talisman Eden Hazard who is turning up for them in every game without fail.

Talismanic Chelsea forward Eden Hazard was at his unplayable best on Wednesday as he scored a stunning solo goal in the third round of League Cup defeating Liverpool 2-1. With the Belgian’s sensational effort, Liverpool’s perfect start to the 2018-19 season in all competitions came to an abrupt end. Emerson Palmieri was on the scoresheet as well for the Blues while Daniel Sturridge scored the only goal of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Entering the highly anticipated clash, both sides started the match strongly by keeping a tight defence and threatening each other on the break. Liverpool saw less of possession in the first half but registered more shots on target than Maurizio Sarri’s men.

It was in the second half, the fans got to see goals galore and a winning goal which will take years to fade away from memory. In the 58th minute, Sturridge broke the deadlock with an acrobatic finish giving his side a crucial 1-0 lead. However, the lead lasted short as Emerson equalised the score 20 minutes later.

Eden Hazard, who came off the bench at the hour-mark, started causing all kinds of trouble to Liverpool’s defence from his first minute on the pitch. Just five minutes before the full-time whistle, the Belgian wizard changed the scenario of the game single-handedly.

Hazard played a one-two with Cesar Azpilicueta, made a marauding diagonal run in the box from the right and smashed a rocket of a shot past an unfortunate Simon Mignolet. Liverpool’s defence was in shambles and the entire Chelsea fanbase in raptures.

Jurgen Klopp, who had hoped to continue his team’s winning streak to eight matches, met with disappointment as Liverpool got evicted from the League Cup. While the Blues maintained their purple patch thanks to their talisman who is turning up for them in every game without fail.

However, this is not the end as coming Saturday will present Liverpool the opportunity to balance the books with Chelsea when the two English giants lock horn in a Premier League fixture.

