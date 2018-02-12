After an abysmal run of a couple of matches, Liverpool continued their resurgence at the expense of Southampton which they brushed aside 2-0 in the Premier League game played at the St Mary's Stadium on Sunday evening. With the victory, Liverpool has now moved two points near the second-placed Manchester United while being followed by the same number of points by Tottenham.

Liverpool gained early momentum in the game when Mohamed Salah made a lung-bursting run in the middle of the field drawing two defenders to himself. The Egyptian superstar gave a simple pass to unmarked Firmino who gave a sublime finish past Southampton’s McCarthy, giving his side a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute. The Saints came close to equalising the score through their man in form James Ward Prowse but their threating challenge was subdued by the stellar duo of Liverpool.

In the 42nd minute, Salah was at it again when he flicked a pass to Firmino and made a marauding run past the Southampton defenders. The Brazilian gave a stunning backheel pass to Salah who made it 2-0 for Liverpool with a typical poacher’s finish. In the second half of the game, Pellegrino’s men tried to make a recovery but a resolute defence of the Reds led by Virgil van Dijk made sure the three points.

