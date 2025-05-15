Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Locked Up And Champions! Knight Riders Conquer ‘Jail Premier League’ In Final vs Capitals | Watch Video

Organized within the prison grounds, the Jail Premier League became much more than a cricket competition.

Locked Up And Champions! Knight Riders Conquer 'Jail Premier League' In Final vs Capitals | Watch Video

Locked Up And Champions! Knight Riders Conquer 'Jail Premier League' in Final vs Capitals | Watch Video


In an extraordinary blend of sports and reform, inmates at Mathura prison turned their locked-up lives into a stadium of dreams as they participated in the first-ever Jail Premier League. The unique cricket tournament, inspired by the IPL, was designed to support the mental and physical well-being of prisoners while offering them a renewed sense of purpose.

Freedom Beyond Bars: The Spirit of the Game

Organized within the prison grounds, the Jail Premier League became much more than a cricket competition. It offered inmates a rare sense of liberation through the power of sport.

“The purpose of this is that in today’s walled life, some moments will give a feeling of freedom. This is not just a final match, it is a victory of hope, a race of confidence. The ground is the same, but the players have changed – today every run, every catch, every win… is an attempt to prove oneself again”, said Jail Superintendent Anshuman Garg.

Eight teams were created from different prison barracks and split into two groups of four. Over the course of the tournament, 12 league matches and two semi-finals were played.

In the final match, the Knight Riders faced off against the Capitals. After a competitive battle, it was the Knight Riders who claimed the championship, lifting the trophy in front of fellow inmates and staff.

Cricket as a Catalyst for Confidence

For the organizers, this league was about more than just entertainment. It was a powerful exercise in rebuilding self-worth and discipline.

“The Jail Premier League competition was started among the prisoners in April 2025. A total of 8 teams from various barracks of the prison have been formed in the said league. There were 4 teams in Group A and 4 teams in Group B. A total of 12 league matches and 2 semi-final matches were played between them. The final match was played today evening between the winning teams of the semi-finals, Knight Riders vs Capitals. It was inaugurated with a toss, in which the team of Knight Riders emerged victorious”, Garg said.

The tournament allowed inmates to engage in teamwork and leadership while offering them a platform to express their passion and energy constructively.

Stars From the Cell: Players Who Shone

The tournament not only crowned team champions but also highlighted standout performers.

Kaushal earned both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding contributions throughout the tournament.

Pankaj took home the Purple Cap for most wickets, and Bhura secured the Orange Cap as the top run-scorer.

In a place where time often stands still, the Jail Premier League proved that hope, teamwork, and talent can create new beginnings, even behind bars.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fail 10th Boards? Netizens Joke About BCCI Calling For DRS

 

 

 

