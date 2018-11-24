A London derby sees Tottenham Hotspur take on an in-form Chelsea side at Wembley Stadium today. The game will be broadcast on Star sports Select and Select HD and Hotstar app. The live coverage begins 11:00 PM IST on November 24 (Saturday). This match would provide an opportunity to assess the credentials of both these teams as genuine contenders for the title as well as for the top four.

A London derby sees Tottenham Hotspur take on an in-form Chelsea side at Wembley Stadium today. Around this time with fixtures coming thick and fast squad depth and quality will be tested massively and any lapse would be detrimental for both teams’ hope for a top-four finish to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Chelsea have had an unbeaten start to the season under new management but still sit third in the table behind Manchester City and Liverpool and any more dropped points would seriously dent their hopes of catching the relentless teams above them.

Tottenham though fourth in the table have had a rocky season so far with concerns over their form and fitness which was further compounded by the fact that did not buy any players in the summer transfer window and their inability to complete the under-construction stadium where delays have resulted in massive losses and embarrassment for the club. Off-field issues have not seriously impacted their performance though as they have managed to grind out wins but their performance in the games against fellow top-six rivals has been indifferent of late.

With survival in the Champions League also an agenda for them during the next week sandwiched between league matches against Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham could be faced with a tricky situation to manage the playing time of their players so that their performance does not suffer. This match would provide an opportunity to assess the credentials of both these teams as genuine contenders for the title as well as for the top four.

When and Where to watch?

The game will be broadcast on Star sports Select and Select HD and Hotstar app. The live coverage begins 11:00 PM IST on November 24 (Saturday).

What will be the Key Matchups?

1. Harry Kane vs David Luiz and Rudiger: Harry Kane has had a slow start to the season but is slowly getting his form back and against a tight Chelsea defence it will be a fascinating test.

2. Eden Hazard vs spurs defence: Eden Hazard has been in sparkling form this season and with trippier injured and Vertonghen coming back from an injury the spurs defence is inexperienced and could crumble under pressure.

3. Lucas Moura vs Marcos Alonso: Lucas Moura has been good for Tottenham this season but has been inconsistent, whereas, Marcos Alonso has been amazing as an attacking outlet but is still susceptible as a defender so this will be interesting to watch.

Probable Teams:

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Foyth, Davies; Dier, Sissoko; Moura, Eriksen, Alli; Kane

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, Hazard

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More