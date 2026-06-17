London Weather Today (17 June), ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Forecast, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at The Oval Before England vs New Zealand

London Weather, ENG vs NZ: It is once again gloomy scenes in England, and we are not just talking about the weather in London. The England national cricket team has been under the scanner throughout the past week after winning the first test. Their talismanic leader, Ben Stokes, and Gus Atkinson went a bit overboard during their celebrations and got themselves into a fight with a Saracens player. This led to the two players being removed from the squad. Meanwhile, vice-captain Harry Brook did not get the leadership duties as Joe Root was handed the captaincy. In all the drama, England and the New Zealand national cricket team are still in London, and the weather in the city will once again be in focus.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: London Current Weather Conditions

The current weather an hour before the play is supposed to begin shows that there are chances of rain throughout the day and could prove to be a bit of a disturbance. The bouts of rain throughout the day could constantly lead to breaks in play and even delays in starting the game. Meanwhile, the cloudy weather could also result in breaks, as the lack of natural light would be an issue.

ENG vs NZ: London Weather Forecast for 2nd Test Day 1

England and New Zealand meet again in the second test of the series. The two teams have gone through a lot of changes in the week gone by, with England missing multiple key players. However, as these two teams meet, the weather in London will again be in focus. The weather forecast shows there will be chances of rain throughout the day. It will be a cloudy day at The Oval, and it would be tough to get the full quota of 90 overs in the first day.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: The Oval Pitch Report & Ground Conditions

The England vs New Zealand, 2nd test will be played at The Oval. With rain and overcast conditions at play, there would be a lot of assistance for the fast bowlers. These bowlers would get movement of the air, and if they manage to land the red Duke’s ball on the seam, then there could be some movement off the pitch as well.

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: Last 10 Days London Weather

Date Weather Conditions Temperature (High/Low) Rain Risk Impact on Cricket / Preparation June 16, 2026 Overcast with clearing sunny intervals 20°C / 12°C Low (15%) Ground staff completed final pitch roller preparations June 15, 2026 Cool, persistent morning drizzle 18°C / 11°C Moderate (40%) Covers on for a portion of afternoon training sessions June 14, 2026 Mostly cloudy and humid 22°C / 13°C Low Heavy atmospheric moisture favoring swing in the nets June 13, 2026 Clear skies and bright summer sunshine 24°C / 14°C Nil Ideal conditions for drying the outfield completely June 12, 2026 Sunny spells with patchy clouds 23°C / 13°C Low Outfield and pitch maintenance proceeded on schedule June 11, 2026 Warm with intermittent light breeze 25°C / 15°C Nil Solid tracking conditions for long outdoor training June 10, 2026 Overcast skies all day 19°C / 12°C Low (10%) Cool conditions, minimal evaporation on the square June 9, 2026 Heavy afternoon thundershowers 17°C / 11°C High (70%) Outfield dampness required stadium drainage to step up June 8, 2026 Passing showers and brisk wind 18°C / 10°C Moderate (50%) Intermittent delays to square preparation 7 June, 2026 Settled, bright, and mild 21°C / 12°C Nil Pitch preparation commenced under fine weather

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test: England vs New Zealand Toss and Playing XIs

The toss for the England vs New Zealand, 2nd test at The Oval has been delayed by 30 minutes due to some rain in London. The covers are off the ground at the moment but there seems to be wet outfield.

England national cricket team playing XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root (C), Harry Brook, James Rew (wk), Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Matthew Fisher, Sonny Baker

New Zealand national cricket team predicted playing XI: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Will Young / Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry / Blair Tickner, William O’Rourke

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