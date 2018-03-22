Real Madrid sensation Marco Asensio has reiterated that he will not be against the signing of Neymar by the Spanish club as he thinks the Paris Saint-Germain attacker is a great player who has proved himself at every stage. Although Asensio is a fan of Neymar, he is sceptical about the possible move. Asensio said, “He's a great player. He has demonstrated that at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. We'll see if we happen to meet [in the same team].”

Whenever the news of a potential arrival of a footballer at a club begins to circulate, it causes a rift among the players who are already playing at the club in the same position of the prospected player. The speculation is rife that Neymar can join his former club Barcelona’s fierce rivals Real Madrid in the near future but Real’s Marco Asensio, who is already struggling with game time at the club, remains unfazed with the possible arrival of the Brazilian superstar.

Real Madrid sensation Marco Asensio has reiterated that he will not be against the signing of Neymar by the Spanish club as he thinks the Paris Saint-Germain attacker is a great player who has proved himself at every stage. Although Asensio is a fan of Neymar, he is sceptical about the possible move. Asensio said, “He’s a great player. He has demonstrated that at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. We’ll see if we happen to meet [in the same team].”

After criticising Zinedine Zidane for ignoring him in the team selection for a lengthy period of time, Asensio has retracted his statement. The Spain international was full of praise for the French coach after he was given a run of consecutive games. “That [unfair] is not the word. It was my fault and my responsibility when I was out of the team. The form of the team was not so good and I did not have so many minutes,” added Asensio.

The Spaniard also gave his two cents on the popular debate of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked what he thinks about the two footballing phenomena, Asensio replied, “Every year they’re at an impressive level. Messi and Cristiano are at a great level, but the one I focus on is Ronaldo, who is next to me.”

