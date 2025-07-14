LIVE TV
Lord's Test Defeat: Fans Pour Out Heartbreak and Pride in Viral Online Reactions

Lord’s Test Defeat: Fans Pour Out Heartbreak and Pride in Viral Online Reactions

India fell agonizingly short by 22 runs in a thrilling Lord’s Test against England, chasing 193. Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 61 and a gritty lower-order fight with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah sparked hope from 82/7. Despite defeat, fans hailed their valiant effort, calling it a heartbreaking yet heroic stand.

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja was hailed for his fighting 61 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 23:51:23 IST

Indian Cricket Team came heartbreakingly close to pulling off a miraculous victory in the third Test against England at Lord’s, falling just 22 runs short in a tense final-day chase of 193. What looked like a lost cause at 82/7 turned into a gripping finish thanks to a defiant lower-order fightback led by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

Ravindra Jadeja’s calm presence and sharp decision-making brought hope to Indian fans as he stitched a vital 35-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah. With only Siraj left at the other end, the all-rounder continued to shoulder the responsibility, farming the strike and keeping India’s slim hopes alive.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Heroics and Siraj’s Grit Fuel a Final-Session Thriller

Ravindra Jadeja reached a valiant half-century under immense pressure and tried to guide India to what would’ve been one of their most famous away Test wins. Mohammed Siraj, known more for his bowling, played his part with determination and heart.

But the dream ended in the most agonizing way. Siraj defended a loopy delivery from Shoaib Bashir, only for the ball to dribble back and knock the bails off the stumps. Siraj slumped in disbelief while England celebrated a nail-biting win. Ravindra Jadeja, stranded on 61 not out, could only watch in stunned silence. He was hailed online as a lone warrior in the face of heartbreaking defeat. 


Social Media Erupts: “Even God Didn’t Want Us to Win” Trends

Back home, Indian fans took to social media in droves, expressing heartbreak, admiration, and pride. Hashtags like #HeartbreakAtLords, #Jadeja, and #Siraj began trending. One fan wrote, “Even God didn’t want us to win today,” capturing the mood of millions. Others praised the duo’s grit, calling it one of the bravest rearguard actions in recent memory.



While the result didn’t go India’s way, the resilience and character shown at Lord’s will be remembered for years. The emotional aftermath online proved that sometimes, even in defeat, a team can win millions of hearts. 

Also Read:  Ravindra Jadeja Leaves Lord’s Test Mid-Innings: What’s Behind The Decision?

Tags: ind vs englordsRavindra Jadeja

