Thursday, March 6, 2025
Los Angeles Chargers Release 5-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Joey Bosa

The Chargers' decision to release Bosa was largely financial. He was set to play the second season of a two-year, $40.36 million contract, a restructure of the five-year, $135 million extension he signed in 2020.

Los Angeles Chargers Release 5-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa


The Los Angeles Chargers have officially parted ways with veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa, marking the end of a nine-season era. The team announced Bosa’s release on Wednesday night, a move that frees up $25.36 million in cap space ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Bosa, 29, was originally drafted by the Chargers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He quickly made an impact, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 10.5 sacks in his debut season. Over the years, he became a cornerstone of the Chargers’ defense, earning five Pro Bowl selections, including one in 2024 despite a career-low five sacks in a season where he played at least six games.

The Chargers’ decision to release Bosa was largely financial. He was set to play the second season of a two-year, $40.36 million contract, a restructure of the five-year, $135 million extension he signed in 2020. With a $12.36 million roster bonus due on March 12 and a projected $36.4 million cap hit in 2025, keeping Bosa was not a feasible option for the Chargers, who now have $90.6 million in cap space.

Injuries pose concern

Injuries have been a major concern for Bosa in recent years. He was limited to a combined 14 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons and has not recorded double-digit sacks since 2021. Despite his health struggles, he remains one of the league’s most formidable pass rushers when fully fit and is expected to generate significant interest in free agency.

Bosa’s departure is a significant shift for the Chargers, as he ranks second in franchise history with 72 career sacks, trailing only Leslie O’Neal (105.5). He was one of the last remaining players from the team’s San Diego era and had previously expressed a desire to retire with the franchise. However, the NFL’s business realities ultimately led to his release.

As he enters free agency for the first time in his career, speculation has already begun about his next move. Bosa previously mentioned the idea of playing alongside his younger brother Nick Bosa, a star edge rusher for the San Francisco 49ers. Whether he reunites with his brother or joins another contender in need of a premier pass rusher, Bosa’s next chapter will be one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason.

