Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura Status Revealed; Cade Cunningham Ruled Out For NBA Clash

After clinching a playoff spot just days ago, the Detroit Pistons will now face quite a tough task as they host the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers in Little Caesars Arena.

The two teams are both in good form, so this should be an exciting and high-intensity game. The Lakers are on a 9-game winning streak going into the match, and out of these wins, four of them have been away games.

Lakers Riding Momentum Behind Luka Dončić and LeBron James

Luka Doncic is leading the team and is currently the most dominant player in the league, as he averages 33. 4 points per game and regularly produces mind-blowing scoring outputs .On the other hand, LeBron James is still incredible in his 23rd NBA season as he is averaging 21.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. He indeed has a lesser scoring role, but his leadership and experience are still fundamental. This match might be one of his last trips to Detroit, which makes it even more important.

Injury Concerns Trouble Pistons

Injuries are a Big Headache for the Pistons. Even though the Pistons are enjoying a nice run of form lately, they have to cope without some of their main players. For example, star guard Cade Cunningham suffered a collapsed lung and won’t be able to play. Isaiah Stewart is also absent because of a calf injury. So Daniss Jenkins will likely be the one to take up the starting point guard role while Cunningham is away.

Jalen Duren is the one standing out for Detroit. Detroit has had several positive things happening for them; one of those changes is Jalen Duren, who has really turned it on since he came back after his suspension. The young centre is posting 23.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game on top of his very high shooting percentage of 66.5.

He’s been very effective at the basket, and that should really help the Pistons in their battle against the Lakers. Last Game and What Might Happen The Pistons will certainly remember with pleasure the last time they met the Lakers as they won that game by a big margin, 128-106, at the Lakers’ home ground. Cunningham led the way for Detroit with his great performance. Now, with Detroit wanting to keep going in spite of the injuries and the Lakers wishing to continue their winning streak, this game is likely to be an exciting one. Both sides have a lot of reasons to come to the court, and this makes it one of the most talked-about games of the entire week.

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