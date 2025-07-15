Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Cricket Action Starts In T20 Format From July 12

Cricket fans, here’s something exciting to look forward to-cricket is finally coming back to the Olympics after more than a century!

The action begins on July 12, 2028, at the Fairgrounds Stadium in Pomona, which is around 50 km outside Los Angeles. It’s the first time cricket will be played at the Games since 1900.

T20 Cricket Format to Take Center Stage

This time, the format will be short and thrilling-T20 matches.

There will be six teams each for men and women, with a total of 180 players competing.

The women’s matches are scheduled from July 12 to 18, followed by their medal match on July 19. The men’s games will run from July 22 to 28, with the final medal match set for July 29.

There won’t be any matches on July 14 or 21, and most days will have two games, so fans can catch plenty of action.

12 Teams, 15 Players Each – All Set for Olympic Cricket

It’s been a long time since cricket was seen in the Olympics-1900, to be exact. Back then, Great Britain beat France in a simple two-day game.

This time, things will look a lot more organized and global. Each team will bring a 15-player squad, with 90 players each in the men’s and women’s categories.

The sport has grown massively, especially in the U.S., where cities like New York, Lauderhill, and Grand Prairie hosted T20 World Cup matches in 2024.

Cricket Among New Sports Chosen for LA28

Cricket was officially added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics by the International Olympic Committee, along with other sports like baseball/softball, squash, flag football, and lacrosse.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sounded thrilled about what the Games could bring to the city.

“When the world comes here for these Games, we will highlight every neighbourhood as we host a Games for all and work to ensure it leaves a monumental legacy.

We are already delivering that legacy as we announce there have been more than one million enrollments in PlayLA. I want to thank LA28 and the International Olympic Committee for making these programs possible and for their continued work to host the greatest Games yet,” she said.

At a Glance: Olympic Cricket Schedule

Format:

T20 (20-over matches)

6 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams

15 players per squad

Venue:

Fairgrounds Cricket Stadium, Pomona (50 km from LA)

Match Dates:

Women’s tournament: July 12–18

Women’s final: July 19

Men’s tournament: July 22–28

Men’s final: July 29

No matches: July 14 and 21

Cricket is all set to bring its fast-paced energy to the Olympic stage. After 128 years, the game is finally getting the global spotlight it deserves, and fans across the world couldn’t be happier.

