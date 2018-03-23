Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed for MLS club LA Galaxy on a two-year deal after his contract was terminated by Manchester United on Thursday. Ibrahimovic is rearing to make his presence felt in the United States and has said he wants to explore American football towards the end of his glorious career. He has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the MLS club.

Swedish ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic is off to the United States where he will start a new spell in his illustrious career with MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy. LA Times confirmed Ibrahimovic’s move to the MLS club from Manchester United with a stylish full front page advertisement. The 36-year-old reckoned he will be doing what he does best for Galaxy and bring them glory. The move comes less than 24 hours after Manchester United terminated Zlatan’s contract on immediate basis amid intense speculations that he was on his way to Major League Soccer.

The advertisement published in the LA times which announced Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s arrival in the US, showcased the magnificent striker posing in white LA Galaxy kit with a message that could only have been on his transfer story. “Dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome,” read the advertisement announcing the arrival of one of football’s biggest names to the country. Previously the likes of David Villa, Steven Gerrard and Bastian Schweinsteiger have found solace in the MLS after playing for a host of top clubs but the hype around the Swede’s transfer is more considering his stature in world football.

Ibrahimovic suffered a horrific ALS injury in Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Anderlecht last season following which he has struggled to make a comeback into the squad. He made only seven appearances for United while scoring only once, he played his last game for United against Burnley. Closing down on a glorious career in Europe, Ibrahimovic’s dream of winning the league title in England remained unfulfilled but he will aim to create a legacy with LA Galaxy.

“I am ready to go now,” Ibrahimovic told the LA Times . “First of all, I’m there to play football. I’m not there for something else. My first objective is to play football and do what I’m good at.

“I’m excited to come over and to get the experience with the Galaxy and to explore how the football is there. I want to be part of it and make it better,” he added.

He was Manchester United top goal scorer last season with 28 goals across competitions and three trophies to his name in his debut season in England. He lifted the EFL Cup, Europa League and the Community Shield with United while playing an instrumental role in the team’s success in all three competitions. He finished his United career with three trophies and 29 goals in 53 appearances.

“After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the U.S. and play my game there,” Ibrahimovic said. Adding that, “I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that.” The Swede scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for his country across competitions while asserting his dominance as one of the best strikers in the world. Ibrahimovic has league titles in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and France under his belt and is reported to have accepted a $3 million deal with Galaxy which will keep him with the club for the coming two years.

