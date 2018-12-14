Eminent sports personalities like Pullela Gopichand and P V V Lakshmi, Anju Bobby George and Robert Bobby George, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik and Pratima Singh and Ishant Sharma were also got struck by Cupid's arrow.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap aren’t the first power couple who have taken their fans by surprise with the sudden announcement of their marriage. Similar things happened in the past too. Eminent sports personalities like Pullela Gopichand and P V V Lakshmi, Anju Bobby George and Robert Bobby George, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik and Pratima Singh and Ishant Sharma were also got struck by Cupid’s arrow. Taking to Twitter Saina posted a photograph with Kashyap on Friday announcing her marriage. She wrote: Best match of my life. #justmarried.

Here is the list of other lovebirds who married successfully.

Pullela Gopichand and P V V Lakshmi:

Pullela Gopichand married fellow badminton player P V V Lakshmi on June 5, 2002. It was PVV Lakshmi who stood behind Gopichand and helped him open the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy (PGBA) in Hyderabad, Telangana. The couple is blessed by two kids — Gayatri and Vishnu. While former badminton player Gopichand is currently the chief national coach of the Indian badminton team, his wife P V V Lakshmi is 8 times national champion in badminton and she has represented the country in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Anju Bobby George and Robert Bobby George:

Former National Champion Anju Bobby George and her coach Robert Bobby George met for the first time at a training camp held in 1996 under coach P T Joseph. They became good friends and married on April 24, 2000. Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medals winner Anju says Robert is her coach, friend and her biggest support and strength in the journey of life. Model, triple jump national champion, and star volleyball player Bobby, who was also a mechanical engineer by profession, decided to become Anju’s coach after he recovered from an accident he met within 1998.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal:

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash ace Dipika Pallikal’s gym coach introduced them and that is where the love story began. Dinesh proposed to her in London and the duo took their marriage vows at a church in Chennai in November 2013. While Dipika won the Winnipeg Open in 2015 and became the first Indian to rank in the top 10 in the PSA’s Women’s ranking, Karthik shone for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League with 14 catches and four stumpings.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik:

Tennis sensation Sania Mirza’s cross-border love affair with cricketer Shoaib Malik is known to all and sundry. The duo first met at a restaurant in Hobart in Australia in 2004 when Sania was suffering from several injuries and Shoaib was struggling in his career. Despite several threats to call off the wedding, Sania and Shoaib went ahead with their decision and got married on April 12, 2010.

Pratima Singh and Ishant Sharma:

Basketball player and a member of the India Women’s National Basketball Team Pratima Singh met cricketer Ishant Sharma who was invited as the chief guest for Delhi’s Reebok IGMA Basketball Association (RIBA) League in 2011. The duo got engaged in June and married and December 2016. While Pratima is working in the capacity of chief sports advisor to improve in Noida and trying to improve the infrastructure of basketball, her hubby Ishant continues to represent Team India in Test cricket.

Jwala Gutta and Chetan Anand:

When her badminton career was at the apex, Jwala Gutta was smitten by the sweet looks and charming personality of fellow badminton player Chetan Anand and they started dating each other. On July 17, 2005, Chetan and Jwala tied the nuptial knot, but it didn’t last long. On June a 29, 2011, the couple were granted a divorce.

