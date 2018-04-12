Virat Kohli took out some time from his busy IPL schedule to unveil the second generation Audi RS 5 Coupé at Bengaluru, the hometown of his IPL team on April 11th evening.Priced at INR 1,10,65,000, the all-new Audi RS 5 Coupé is now available at all Audi dealerships across India.

Virat Kohli fell in love with the Audi RS5 as he unveiled the car. When asked by scribes on whether he liked the car, Virat cheekily commented, “I am taking it (Audi RS Coupe) now from the dealership there is no doubt about it.”

“The Audi brand attributes are sporty, progressive and sophisticated and Virat Kohli embodies all these attributes perfectly. ‘The brand with the four rings attracts achievers that are young or young at heart. We are therefore happy that Virat is our customer as well. This displays our appeal for achievers in the country,” commented Mr. Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India. On this occasion, a relaxed-looking Virat opened about his love for luxury cars, his favourite Audi car and how he likes to spend his weekends. these days.

Commenting on his love for luxury cars, Virat who already owns a fleet of Audi cars said, “I am a big fan of luxury cars, both sedan and SUVs – and depends on really where I am going and what occasion I am attending. Usually, for everyday travel, I prefer to be sitting behind in an SUV but on other occassions, I prefer sedans more, I definitely do like luxury cars.” Commenting on his association with Audi, Virat said “the association has been really really good since the time it began. Audi has made me feel like I am involved in all the innovations that come through which I think is the most important thing. They have given me respect, they have given me the feeling of being involved with the brand thoroughly which I am Thankful to them for. “I am launching all the new cars, Can’t ask for anything more. Sometimes they let me drive it back home as well without doing anything apart from that. So it’s been really cool”, he added.

When asked about his favourite weekend getaway, Virat said, “To be honest, I haven’t had many opportunities to have a weekend getaway because if I have a weekend off, I prefer to be at home and just relax. It’s not often that I get so much time that I can plan weekend getaway. Right now the weekend getaway scenario for me is chilling at home watching TV but in an Ideal situation I think driving to maybe an outhouse that you have in your favourite car in a very nice road listening to great music would be an ideal scenario.”

Commenting on his favourite hero on and off the field, Virat commented, “my favourite hero on the field is obviously Sachin Tendulkar. I got inspired by him and off the field – There are so many inspiring people all over the world – I basically respect people who – Although they are making a great living out of their lives and earning so much but they still think about charity and they give a major chunk to that.There are many in history who have respected that factor that you only require so much money after a certain stage in your life and it’s about helping others as well so yeah, all of them are my hero.”

