LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

India's star boxer Lovlina Borgohain will face Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the Commonwealth Games 2026 Women's 75kg Gold Medal Final in Glasgow. Fans can watch the boxing final live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV as Lovlina chases Commonwealth Games gold.

Lovlina Borgohain will clash in the Women's 75 kg Boxing final. Image Credit: ANI
Lovlina Borgohain will clash in the Women's 75 kg Boxing final. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 18:31 IST

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: India’s boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain is nearly there to get another Commonwealth Games gold medal in her name. An Olympic bronze medallist, she is now in the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, women’s 75kg final, and she will be going for the gold prize on Saturday.

Lovlina has stayed calm during the whole of the event, and she was able to seal her place in the final after the semifinal, in which she was the clear superior. A boxer from Assam, Lovlina is one of the ten Indian boxers who made it to the finals. It is a good performance by her and others, and India are definitely the top nation in boxing at Glasgow.

You Might Be Interested In

Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Final: Lovlina Borgohain Match Details

  • Event: Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final

  • Match: Lovlina Borgohain (India) vs Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia)

  • Date: August 1, 2026

  • Venue: SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

  • Time: 10:15 PM IST (scheduled)

When And Where To Watch Lovlina Borgohain’s Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games boxing finals with Lovlina Borgohain’s women’s 75kg gold-medal match will be aired live via Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (in Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels. Fans who want to see the live broadcast of Lovlina Borgohain’s women’s 75kg gold medal final match can watch it on the Sony LIV application.

Who Is Lovlina Borgohain’s Opponent In The Women’s 75kg Final?

Lovlina Borgohain will have to contend with Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the women’s 75kg gold medal match at the SEC Centre in Glasgow. After a dominating semifinal performance, the Indian boxer is coming into the challenge and will be hoping to cap her journey at the highest step of the podium.

Lovlina Borgohain Eyes Historic Commonwealth Games Gold

The 28-year-old was among India’s top medal prospects at the event and has really proved that. She secured a bye in the initial stage, then successfully reached the medal rounds. Lovlina was in a position of being so close to winning gold after her stunning display in the semifinal.

Securing another Commonwealth Games gold would go on to highlight the former world champion and Olympic medallist’s achievements, which have been recognized by many, after she has already been declared as one of the country’s most successful female fighters.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026Lovlina Borgohain

RELATED News

SAFF Championship 2026 Draw: India, Pakistan Clubbed in Same Group as Football Rivals Set For Blockbuster Clash

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh Settles for Silver After Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Gold Medals

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?

LATEST NEWS

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Started For 11403 Posts; Check Last Date, How To Apply Here

Chandigarh Property Dispute Turns Violent: Lawyer Arrested After Shooting Landlady During Court-Ordered Eviction

What Is Samudra Manthan Scheme? Here’s How It Could Cut India’s Oil Import Bill

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

Ariana Grande’s Petal Sparks Body Image Debate: Fans Divided Over Singer’s Appearance In New Music Video

Why Did Dhurandhar Makers Choose Ranveer Singh Over Bigger Stars? Producer Explains

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?
Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?
Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?
Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

QUICK LINKS