Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

Lovlina Borgohain Live Streaming: India’s boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain is nearly there to get another Commonwealth Games gold medal in her name. An Olympic bronze medallist, she is now in the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, women’s 75kg final, and she will be going for the gold prize on Saturday.

Lovlina has stayed calm during the whole of the event, and she was able to seal her place in the final after the semifinal, in which she was the clear superior. A boxer from Assam, Lovlina is one of the ten Indian boxers who made it to the finals. It is a good performance by her and others, and India are definitely the top nation in boxing at Glasgow.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Boxing Final: Lovlina Borgohain Match Details

Event: Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final

Match: Lovlina Borgohain (India) vs Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia)

Date: August 1, 2026

Venue: SEC Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

Time: 10:15 PM IST (scheduled)

When And Where To Watch Lovlina Borgohain’s Women’s 75kg Gold Medal Final?

The 2026 Commonwealth Games boxing finals with Lovlina Borgohain’s women’s 75kg gold-medal match will be aired live via Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (in Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels. Fans who want to see the live broadcast of Lovlina Borgohain’s women’s 75kg gold medal final match can watch it on the Sony LIV application.

Who Is Lovlina Borgohain’s Opponent In The Women’s 75kg Final?

Lovlina Borgohain will have to contend with Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia in the women’s 75kg gold medal match at the SEC Centre in Glasgow. After a dominating semifinal performance, the Indian boxer is coming into the challenge and will be hoping to cap her journey at the highest step of the podium.

Lovlina Borgohain Eyes Historic Commonwealth Games Gold

The 28-year-old was among India’s top medal prospects at the event and has really proved that. She secured a bye in the initial stage, then successfully reached the medal rounds. Lovlina was in a position of being so close to winning gold after her stunning display in the semifinal.

Securing another Commonwealth Games gold would go on to highlight the former world champion and Olympic medallist’s achievements, which have been recognized by many, after she has already been declared as one of the country’s most successful female fighters.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium