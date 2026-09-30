Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Boxing Semifinal on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Live Streaming: Lovlina Borgohain secured a second consecutive Asian Games medal after defeating South Korea’s Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the women’s 75kg quarterfinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28). The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist will now face Natalya Bogdanova in the semifinal as she looks to book her place in the gold medal bout. Lovlina had won silver at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg boxing semifinal in India.

When Will Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Boxing Semifinal Take Place?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova women’s 75kg boxing semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 will be played on Wednesday (Sep 30).

Where Will Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Boxing Semifinal Be Held?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg boxing semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Boxing Arena in Aichi-Nagoya.

What Time Will Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Boxing Semifinal Start?

Match: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova, Women’s 75kg Boxing Semifinal

Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova, Women’s 75kg Boxing Semifinal Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Venue: Boxing Arena, Aichi-Nagoya

Boxing Arena, Aichi-Nagoya Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Live on TV?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg boxing semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to the network for live coverage of the bout.

How to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Asian Games 2026 75kg boxing semifinal live on the SonyLIV app and website. Viewers can follow the bout on their mobile phones, laptops and other compatible devices through the platform.