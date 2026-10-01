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Home > Sports News > Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final

Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final

Lowest T20 Score, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka collapsed to their joint-lowest T20I total by a Full Member nation against India in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final. India won by 124 runs after scoring 169/7, with Ishan Kishan hitting an unbeaten 80. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 45 in just 9.5 overs, matching the West Indies' record. India will now face Pakistan in the final.

Image Credits: BCCI (X)
Image Credits: BCCI (X)

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 13:14 IST

Lowest T20 Score, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 45 runs against India in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. India had scored 169/7 in their 20 overs before dismissing Sri Lanka in only 9.5 overs to win the match by 124 runs.

Sri Lanka’s 45 is now joint with the West Indies’ 45 against England in 2019 as the lowest T20I total by a Full Member nation. The West Indies reached 45 against England at Basseterre in March 2019. England had scored 182/6 in that match and went on to win by 137 runs.

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India’s innings was led by Ishan Kishan, who remained unbeaten on 80 from 46 balls. His innings included four fours and five sixes. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also made an important contribution, scoring 38 from 21 balls. India finished their 20 overs on 169/7.

Sri Lanka’s batting then struggled from the start. Jasprit Bumrah removed two batters, while Axar Patel also took two wickets. Abhishek Sharma picked up the final two wickets and finished with 2/2 from just five balls. Nuwanidu Fernando was Sri Lanka’s highest scorer with 15 runs from 11 deliveries.

The result gave India a 124-run win and also added another unwanted record to Sri Lanka’s T20I history. It is their second-biggest defeat by runs in men’s T20Is. Sri Lanka’s biggest defeat came against Australia in Adelaide in 2019, when they lost by 134 runs. Their 119-run loss to England in Southampton in 2026 is also among their biggest defeats.

Sri Lanka Join West Indies At Bottom Of Lowest T20I Total List

Sri Lanka’s 45-run innings has put them level with the West Indies for the lowest T20I total recorded by a Full Member nation.

The West Indies reached the same score against England at Warner Park, Basseterre, on March 8, 2019. They were dismissed in 11.5 overs, with Chris Jordan taking four wickets for six runs. England won that match by 137 runs.

Top 10 lowest T20I totals by Full Member nations:

1. Sri Lanka – 45 all out (9.5 overs)
 Against: India | Venue: Nisshin | Date: October 1, 2026

1. West Indies – 45 all out (11.5 overs)
 Against: England | Venue: Basseterre | Date: March 8, 2019

3. West Indies – 55 all out (14.2 overs)
 Against: England | Venue: Dubai | Date: October 23, 2021

4. Afghanistan – 56 all out (11.5 overs)
 Against: South Africa | Venue: Tarouba | Date: June 27, 2024

5. Zimbabwe – 57 all out (12.4 overs)
 Against: Pakistan | Venue: Bulawayo | Date: December 3, 2024

6. New Zealand – 60 all out (15.3 overs)
 Against: Sri Lanka | Venue: Chattogram | Date: March 31, 2014

7. West Indies – 60 all out (13.4 overs)
 Against: Pakistan | Venue: Karachi | Date: April 1, 2018

8. Australia – 62 all out (13.4 overs)
 Against: Bangladesh | Venue: Mirpur | Date: August 9, 2021

9. New Zealand – 66 all out (12.1 overs)
 Against: India | Venue: Ahmedabad | Date: February 2, 2023

10. Bangladesh – 70 all out (15.4 overs)
 Against: New Zealand | Venue: Kolkata | Date: March 26, 2016

The list features low totals from several Full Member teams. The West Indies appear three times, while New Zealand feature twice. Sri Lanka’s latest score now sits at the top of the list alongside the West Indies’ 2019 total.

The 55-run West Indies total against England in Dubai came during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Afghanistan were dismissed for 56 by South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final. Zimbabwe’s 57 against Pakistan in Bulawayo in December 2024 is another entry among the lowest totals.

New Zealand’s 2014 match against Sri Lanka also produced one of the lowest scores on the list. New Zealand were reduced to 60 in 15.3 overs.

India Reach Asian Games 2026 Final

India’s 124-run win takes them into the men’s T20 cricket final at the Asian Games 2026. They will face Pakistan in the gold medal match.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will play in the bronze medal match. Their campaign ends with a 45-run total that now shares the record for the lowest T20I score by a Full Member nation.

The result also gives India a place in the final after their strong performance with both bat and ball. Ishan Kishan’s 80 helped India post 169/7, while the bowlers then dismissed Sri Lanka for 45 to complete a convincing win.

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Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final
Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final
Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final
Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final
Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final

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