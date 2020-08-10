Virat Kohli shared a video post on Instagram and captioned the post that loyalty is above everything and that he cannot wait for what is to come. Check his post here.

India skipper Virat Kohli is very excited for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to start from September 19. There were speculations about IPL happening this year as the outbreak of Coronavirus had affected many other events.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper shared a video post and captioned the post that loyalty is above everything. He wrote that he can’t wait for what’s to come. In a 59-second video, Kohli shared off-the-field glimpses of his IPL journey since he joined RCB.

Earlier, Kohli had said that he never wants to leave the franchise and expressed his desire to win the IPL title for the side. During an Instagram Live session with RCB teammate Ab de Villiers, Kohli termed his 12-year-long IPL journey as surreal. The player has a nine-year-long association with the Bengaluru-based side.

Kohli had said that it had been 12 years. It was such an amazing journey, so surreal. He said that they had been there for nine years. He said that for a lot of people, it’s all about obvious they want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. He added that they had come close thrice but haven’t made it. He went on to say that it’s always gonna be their dream together and he was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that he could ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown.

“You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I’ll never leave this team,” he had added.

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament. He also picked up the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. The tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. For the first time, the final will be held on a weekday (Tuesday).

