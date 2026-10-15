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Home > Sports News > LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League: Lech Poznan will host Bayer Leverkusen in their second league-phase fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League at Poznań Stadium, Poland, on Thursday (Oct 15). The Polish champions will be eager to bounce back after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in their opening match. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen enter the contest in impressive form, having won four of their last five matches after beginning their Bundesliga campaign with a defeat. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information for Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen.

LPO vs LEV, Europa League Elite: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LPO vs LEV, Europa League Elite: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 21:15 IST

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League: Lech Poznan will host Bayer Leverkusen in their second league-phase fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League at Poznań Stadium, Poland, on Thursday (Oct 15). The Polish champions will be eager to bounce back after suffering a 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in their opening match. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen enter the contest in impressive form, having won four of their last five matches after beginning their Bundesliga campaign with a defeat. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information for Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen.

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League Match Details

  • Match: Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Europa League 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 15), 2026
  • Venue: Poznań Stadium, Poland
  • Kick-off Time: 10:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Live on TV?

Football fans in India can watch the Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League fixture live on the Sony Sports Network, subject to the broadcaster’s scheduled coverage.

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How to Watch Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming?

The Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Viewers can check the platform for match availability and streaming details before kick-off.

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Lech Poznan will look to carry their domestic momentum into Europe after registering a 4-1 victory over Slask in the Ekstraklasa. They have also won consecutive competitive matches, but head coach Niels Frederiksen will have to manage his options carefully after Radoslaw Murawski was sent off against Crystal Palace. The midfielder is expected to miss Thursday’s fixture through suspension.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, travel to Poland after securing a thrilling 4-3 win over Mainz 05. Carles Martinez Novell’s side have recorded four victories and one draw in their last five outings following their opening Bundesliga defeat. Their European campaign also began positively with a 2-0 victory over NK Celje, giving them confidence ahead of this away assignment.

Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen Probable Playing XIs

The confirmed starting line-ups have not been provided in the available match information. The probable playing XIs should be checked closer to kick-off, once the latest team news and squad availability are confirmed.

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LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
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LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

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LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LPO vs LEV, Europa League: Check Lech Poznan vs Bayer Leverkusen All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

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