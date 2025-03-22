Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have found themselves at the center of controversy just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have found themselves at the center of controversy just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The franchise drew sharp criticism from fans and analysts alike after posting a video featuring South African cricketer David Miller.

The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Miller being asked to pick his biggest heartbreak from a list of painful defeats, including the T20 World Cup 2024 final and past IPL setbacks. Many have condemned the video as insensitive and disrespectful to the veteran batter’s emotions.

Fan Outrage Over LSG’s Social Media Move

Miller, a key figure in multiple high-pressure matches, was asked to relive some of his toughest cricketing losses. The video included moments like IPL final defeats in 2014 and 2023, as well as South Africa’s heartbreaking loss in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger, accusing LSG of undermining a player’s struggles for the sake of engagement.

Manifesting zero heartbreaks for Miller bhai this season 🤞 pic.twitter.com/4zd5FbtblW
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 20, 2025

Despite the growing backlash, LSG left the video online for nearly a full day before taking any action. Many supporters and cricket experts have called for more sensitivity from franchises when dealing with players’ emotions, especially before a highly competitive season.

Khud ke player ke career ke bure matches kaun yaad dilata hai bhai content me? — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) March 20, 2025

It was so uncomfortable to watch, I feel sorry for you @DavidMillerSA12. They counted his all failures in front of him and Miller is looking uncomfortable for sure. — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) March 20, 2025

This is what David Miller went through after that final loss. It is quite shameful that the interviewer and the franchise decided to rub salt on the wounds of their own player. pic.twitter.com/4mAJ1x11Ap — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) March 21, 2025

He genuinely looks upset. It’s like they are mocking him and his teams. — Vikram 𝕏 (@vikkibonky) March 20, 2025

David Miller be like 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OKsm7M5WRo — Cricket _talks (@Cric_nzz) March 20, 2025

Miller’s Role in LSG’s Title Ambitions

Despite the controversy, Miller remains a crucial part of LSG’s middle order for IPL 2025. The left-handed power-hitter joined the franchise after a successful stint with Gujarat Titans, where he played a key role in their 2022 IPL triumph. LSG secured Miller at the mega auction for Rs 7.5 crore, hoping his experience and finishing ability will strengthen their batting lineup.

The franchise made headlines in the auction by signing Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore. Pant will lead LSG in IPL 2025, marking his return after a long injury layoff. The team also retained explosive West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran for Rs 21 crore, making significant investments in their batting depth.

LSG boasts a strong squad with a mix of experienced internationals and promising Indian talents. Batters like Ayush Badoni and pacers Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are expected to play key roles, though the latter two face fitness concerns ahead of the season.

LSG Full squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

With the IPL 2025 season just around the corner, LSG will hope to shift focus back to their on-field performances and silence critics with their cricketing prowess.

