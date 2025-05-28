LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

The century was his second in IPL history and a much-needed redemption after a disappointing season that included just one previous fifty.

Rishabh Pant finally found his groove just in time, ending a lackluster season with a heroic unbeaten century in the final match of the 2025 Indian Premier League. After being bought by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking INR 27 crore, Pant had faced heavy scrutiny over his form, until now.

Pant’s Blazing Ton Powers LSG to Record Total

Pant hammered an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, taking LSG to a massive 227 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The century was his second in IPL history and a much-needed redemption after a disappointing season that included just one previous fifty. He had been moved around the batting order frequently, making it difficult to settle in. But on Tuesday, he looked like a different player.

Mitchell Marsh provided strong support with a blistering 67 off 37 balls. The duo stitched together a dominant 142-run partnership for the second wicket.

Debutant Matthew Breetzke got things going but fell early for 14 after being hit on the helmet by Nuwan Thushara and bowled shortly after. Still, the setback didn’t affect LSG’s momentum for long.

Pant went after the RCB bowling attack, taking 18 runs off Yash Dayal in a single over and reaching his fifty in 29 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

Marsh, who had been the leading run-scorer for LSG this season, crossed the 600-run mark and brought up his own half-century in 31 deliveries.

Goenka’s Applause and the Online Buzz

As Pant’s shots lit up the night sky, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka took to social media to describe the innings as “Pantastic,” a clever wordplay that quickly gained traction among fans.

The internet celebrated the moment, with cricket enthusiasts and analysts praising Pant for rising to the occasion even though LSG were already out of playoff contention.

“Pantastic!” Goenka posted after the innings, capturing the mood of fans across the country.

RCB tried to regain control when skipper Jitesh Sharma brought Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack, but Marsh took him apart with back-to-back sixes before falling to a catch behind.

RCB’s Response and Late Drama

Even though LSG posted the highest ever total at the Ekana Stadium, eclipsing the previous successful chase mark of 206, RCB responded with grit.

They needed a win to lock in a top-two finish and a place in Qualifier 1. However, they left out regular captain Rajat Patidar in a surprising move.

Despite the enormous target and questionable team selection, Jitesh Sharma led the fightback with a stunning unbeaten 85.

While Nicholas Pooran chipped in with 13 off 10 balls before falling in the final over, it was Sharma’s calm presence at the crease that guided RCB to a thrilling six-wicket win.

With the victory, RCB confirmed their place in IPL Qualifier 1, while LSG exited the tournament. Yet Pant’s electrifying century ensured they bowed out with their heads held high.

