Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka's KL Rahul Moment Revisited: Rishabh Pant Faces Heat After PBKS Loss

Lucknow Super Giants’ hefty investment of Rs 27 crore in Rishabh Pant isn’t yielding the expected returns. The star wicket-keeper batter has struggled to make an impact with the bat in the franchise’s first three matches.

Adding to his woes, Pant’s captaincy has been under scrutiny. Fans on social media have already labeled him a “Rs 27 crore flop,” as LSG continues to face setbacks in the tournament.

Following their latest defeat against Punjab Kings, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka once again had an intense conversation with Pant on the field, reminiscent of past exchanges with KL Rahul.

Goenka’s Pattern of Post-Match Talks

Goenka has a history of confronting his captains after losses. KL Rahul previously faced similar discussions with the owner after disappointing performances.

Pant, too, was seen in a serious exchange with Goenka after LSG’s opening defeat to Delhi Capitals.

Though Lucknow managed to secure a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, their recent loss to Punjab rekindled scrutiny. Goenka did not hold back, engaging in another pointed discussion with Pant on the ground. The interaction, which included Goenka gesturing with his finger, quickly went viral on social media. However, both were seen smiling at certain moments.

Pant’s Assessment of the Loss

Reflecting on the game, Rishabh Pant acknowledged that LSG fell short with the bat.

“It (the total) wasn’t enough, we were 20-25 runs short, but that’s part and parcel of the game. Still assessing the conditions at our home ground. It’s always going to be difficult to get a big total when you lose early wickets, but each and every player is trying hard to take the game forward. The idea was to get a slow wicket. I think the slower balls were sticking in. We got to learn from this game and move forward. There are a lot of positives, can’t say much,” he said during the post-match presentation.

With the season progressing, all eyes will be on Pant to see if he can turn things around, both as a batter and as a leader.

ALSO READ: LSG vs PBKS: Rishabh Pant, Zaheer Khan Question Lucknow Pitch, Say ‘Felt Like Punjab Curator Made It’

 

ipl IPL 2025 kl rahul LSG LSG vs PBKS PBKS Rishabh Pant Sanjiv Goenka

Virat Kohli’s RCB Tops Instagram Charts, Surpasses 18 Million Followers
Israel is prepared to sei

Israel Expands Gaza Offensive To Seize ‘Large Areas’ Amid Hostage Crisis
Trump's sweeping tariffs

What Are Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariffs Sparking Economic Concerns Worldwide?
The Lok Sabha turned into

‘BJP Brought Waqf Bill To Hide Its Failure’: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At Waqf...
The U.S. approves a $5.58

US Approves $5.58 Billion Fighter Jet Sale To Philippines Amid Rising Tensions With China
Waqf Amendment Bill Is Brought To Cover BJP’s Failures: Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha
