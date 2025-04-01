Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni Shine As LSG Sets 172-Run Target

After being put in to bat first, LSG endured a rough start. Arshdeep struck early, dismissing the in-form Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in just the first over.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni Shine as LSG Sets 172-Run Target


Top-class spells from Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson kept Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in check, restricting them to a competitive 171/7 in their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Early Blows Shake LSG’s Foundation

After being put in to bat first, LSG endured a rough start. Arshdeep struck early, dismissing the in-form Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck in just the first over. This left the home side struggling at 1/1. Despite Aiden Markram's attacking intent—hitting three boundaries in a single over off Arshdeep—his resistance was cut short by Ferguson's inswinger, which crashed into his stumps. Markram departed after a well-crafted 28 off 18 balls, reducing LSG to 32/2.

The troubles compounded as skipper Rishabh Pant fell cheaply, mistiming a pull shot to be caught at short fine leg off Glenn Maxwell’s delivery. By the end of the powerplay, LSG was in trouble at 39/3, a disappointing start for their home fans.

Pooran and Badoni Lead the Recovery

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni joined forces to stabilize the innings. Pooran’s aggressive stroke play saw him find boundaries against Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, helping LSG reach the 50-run mark in the seventh over. By the halfway stage, the duo had steered the team to 76/3, with Pooran unbeaten on 33 and Badoni on 11.

Their partnership flourished, bringing up a crucial 50-run stand in just 37 balls. However, Pooran’s enterprising knock of 44 off 30 deliveries, laced with five fours and two sixes, came to an end when Maxwell took a fine catch off Chahal’s delivery. LSG found themselves at 89/4 in the 12th over.

Late Flourish Adds Vital Runs

With David Miller at the crease, LSG reached 100 runs in the 13th over. The South African batter contributed a quick 19 before being dismissed by Jansen after hitting a few well-timed boundaries. A late push came from Badoni and Abdul Samad, who took on Arshdeep in the 18th over, smashing three fours and a six to bring up LSG’s 150-run mark.

Badoni’s valiant knock of 41 off 33 balls came to an end in the final over, courtesy of another catch by Maxwell. Samad’s cameo of 27 off just 12 balls (two fours and two sixes) also ended soon after, as he was caught by Priyansh Arya. LSG wrapped up their innings at 171/7, with Shardul Thakur (3*) and Avesh Khan (0*) remaining unbeaten.

Arshdeep was the standout bowler for PBKS, finishing with figures of 3/43. Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, and Marco Jansen also chipped in with crucial wickets, ensuring LSG’s total remained within reach for the Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli And Mohammed Siraj's Emotional Reunion – A Heartwarming Moment For RCB Fans

 

Filed under

Ayush Badoni ipl IPL 2025 LSG Nicholas Pooran PBKS Rishabh Pant

