Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
LSG VS RCB: Rishabh Pant Does A Somersault To Celebrate His 54-Ball 100, Finally Gets One-Word Praise From Sanjiv Goenka

Struggling with form and confidence throughout the tournament, he bounced back emphatically on Tuesday, scoring a memorable 100 off just 54 balls against a top-performing RCB side.

LSG VS RCB: Rishabh Pant Does A Somersault To Celebrate His 54-Ball 100, Finally Gets One-Word Praise From Sanjiv Goenka

Rishabh Pant makes a strong comeback with 54-ball 100


Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant delivered a breathtaking performance in the team’s final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, smashing a stunning century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match took place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 27.

Pant, who was bought by LSG for a record Rs 27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction, had a forgettable season with the bat.

Struggling with form and confidence throughout the tournament, he bounced back emphatically on Tuesday, scoring a memorable 100 off just 54 balls against a top-performing RCB side.

Rishabh Pant’s Explosive Knock Includes 10 Fours and 6 Sixes

Pant lit up the stadium with a powerful display of clean hitting, smashing 10 boundaries and 6 sixes to reach his hundred. This was only his second fifty-plus score of the season, but it came when it mattered the most, reminding fans and critics of his immense talent and match-winning capabilities.

This innings marked Pant’s first IPL century since 2018, when he scored an unbeaten 128 against SunRisers Hyderabad. That knock remains the highest individual score by a Delhi Capitals batter. His latest century will go down as one of his finest in recent IPL memory.

Somersault Celebration Lights Up Ekana Stadium

Adding flair to his milestone, Rishabh Pant celebrated his century with a backflip — a first in his cricketing career. The acrobatic celebration thrilled the crowd and signaled that Pant is far from done, despite a challenging season.

Pant remained not out on 118 off 61 balls, ending the innings with 11 fours and 8 sixes. His final blitz significantly boosted his overall IPL 2025 stats — he finished the season with 269 runs from 14 matches, averaging 24.45 and striking at 133.17.

Pant’s innings dealt a major blow to RCB’s hopes of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. A top-two finish would have given RCB the advantage of an extra chance in the playoffs, but Pant’s brilliance derailed their plans.

Sanjiv Goenka Praises ‘Pant’astic Performance on X

Following the epic knock, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to applaud his captain. He posted pictures of Pant’s celebration with the caption:

“Pant’astic!”  The post quickly gained traction among fans celebrating Pant’s dramatic return to form.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

