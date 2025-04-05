Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • LSG’s Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL

LSG’s Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL

Lucknow Super Giants may have secured a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians, but the post-match headlines have been far from celebratory.

LSG’s Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL

LSG's Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL


Lucknow Super Giants may have secured a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians, but the post-match headlines have been far from celebratory. The team is facing disciplinary heat, with captain Rishabh Pant and spinner Digvesh Rathi both slapped with penalties for separate infractions during the high-voltage clash.

Over-Rate Offence Lands Pant in Trouble

In a statement released by the IPL on Saturday, it was confirmed that Rishabh Pant has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in Friday’s match.

“Rishabh Pant, Captain, Lucknow Super Giants, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 16 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday,” IPL said in a statement.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh,” the statement added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pant now joins the likes of Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya, who were earlier penalised for similar over-rate violations while leading their respective teams.

While the win was narrow, the aftermath has certainly widened the concerns for LSG’s leadership group.

Digvesh Rathi Penalised for Repeat Celebration Violation

Leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi also found himself on the wrong side of the IPL rulebook. Known for his animated wicket celebrations, Rathi once again performed his trademark “notebook celebration” after dismissing Naman Dhir in the ninth over.

Unfortunately for him, the familiar move has cost him dearly this time.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday,” IPL continued in the statement.

“This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season, and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point, which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement concluded.

Earlier in the season, Digvesh was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for the same celebration after dismissing Priyansh Arya against Punjab Kings.

The rising spinner’s energy on the field has caught the spotlight, but he’ll need to rein it in to avoid further sanctions.

With key players facing disciplinary actions, Lucknow Super Giants now find themselves juggling both performance pressure and conduct compliance in the season ahead.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape

 

Filed under

Digvesh Rathi ipl IPL 2025 LSG LSG vs MI Rishabh Pant

Manoj Kumar's Final Journ

Manoj Kumar’s Final Journey: Bollywood’s Big Names Bid Emotional Farewell
PM Modi has accumulated s

PM Narendra Modi Receives 22nd International Honour | Here’s The Full List
newsx

LSG’s Double Trouble: Captain Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Face Fines And Penalties In IPL
newsx

CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?
newsx

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape
newsx

‘We Need Help In Areas Like Technology’: Nihal Abeysinghe NPP General Secretary Expresses What PM...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Manoj Kumar’s Final Journey: Bollywood’s Big Names Bid Emotional Farewell

Manoj Kumar’s Final Journey: Bollywood’s Big Names Bid Emotional Farewell

PM Narendra Modi Receives 22nd International Honour | Here’s The Full List

PM Narendra Modi Receives 22nd International Honour | Here’s The Full List

CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s Clash?

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s DRS Blunder Costs MI Loss – Viral Video Shows LSG’s Lucky Escape

‘We Need Help In Areas Like Technology’: Nihal Abeysinghe NPP General Secretary Expresses What PM Modi’s Visit Means For Sri Lanka

‘We Need Help In Areas Like Technology’: Nihal Abeysinghe NPP General Secretary Expresses What PM...

Entertainment

Manoj Kumar’s Final Journey: Bollywood’s Big Names Bid Emotional Farewell

Manoj Kumar’s Final Journey: Bollywood’s Big Names Bid Emotional Farewell

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture