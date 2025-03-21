Home
Lucknow Super Giants Suffer Major Injury Setback: Shardul Thakur To Replace Key Player

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been dealt a major injury setback ahead of IPL 2025, with star pacer Mohsin Khan ruled out due to persistent fitness issues.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been dealt a major injury setback ahead of IPL 2025, with star pacer Mohsin Khan ruled out due to persistent fitness issues. In response, the team has turned to experienced Indian seamer Shardul Thakur to fill the void as they gear up for the new season.

Mohsin Khan’s Injury Woes Continue

Mohsin Khan’s struggles with injuries have been a concern for LSG, with the left-arm pacer suffering an ACL injury that kept him out of action since December. His recent attempt at a comeback in the nets was short-lived, as he picked up a calf strain, further delaying his return.

The situation has left LSG with a depleted pace attack, as several of their fast bowlers remain in recovery at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). Mayank Yadav, another key name in their bowling unit, is still working his way back from multiple injuries, including a side strain, hamstring issues, and back troubles. While he has begun bowling at reduced intensity, match fitness remains a distant goal.

Shardul Thakur to Lead the Pace Attack

With their pace options limited, the LSG management has made the call to bring in Shardul Thakur, who has been training with the squad since pre-season. Thakur’s inclusion brings much-needed experience to the bowling lineup, especially with Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, and Mayank Yadav yet to fully recover and join the team.

“The situation is dynamic for some of our players due to injuries. But it’s time that we look for positives and adopt things to tackle the situation amicably. Some players are at the National Cricket Academy and others are spending time with their physios,” said LSG mentor Zaheer Khan.

Thakur will now take on the responsibility of leading the attack as the team travels to Vishakhapatnam for their season opener against the Delhi Capitals. With uncertainty still looming over Mayank’s availability, Thakur’s presence will be crucial in stabilizing LSG’s bowling unit as they aim for a strong start to IPL 2025.

Lucknow SuperGaints Full Squad:

Rishabh Pant (Captain), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

ALSO READ: Will RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Opener Be Called Off? The Reason Will Shock You!

 

Filed under

ipl IPL 2025 LSG Mohsin Khan Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur Zaheer Khan

