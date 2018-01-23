A fortunate basketball fan Mike Hoban in 1995 got a once in a lifetime opportunity by NBA to take a $1 million shot. A chance like no other, he was selected among millions as the crowd stood on its feet to witness him take the shot of his life. Find out if he bagged the big prize.

NBA is one of the grandest sporting competitions around the world, the cash rich league sees players pocketing huge. The likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan became the highest earning sports person during their prime in the basket ball arena. The biggest sports competition of the USA sees people flock in large numbers to witness a rampaging game of energy driven basketball. As they say fans are the backbone of the game, NBA had once decided to reward a few lucky ones for their loyalty with an astounding amount of a $1 million (approx INR 6 crore 50 lakh).

Back in 1995, an American footwear brand Foot Locker who was an NBA partner decided to give one lucky fan a chance of winning $1 million and all the fan had to do was nail a three -pointer shot from anywhere in the court. One of its kind opportunity, a 16-year-old Mike Hoban was the charmed one who got the opportunity to take a shot of lifetime. The stage was set, the fans were on their foot and the players were away from the court as it was half time during an NBA Rookie game in Phoenix. Hoban stood firmly with a ball poised in his hand and was ready to take the shot which would land him $1 million or nothing.

The legendary Eric Montross was also present on the court and the atmosphere was sensational with all eyes set on Hoban. As a fan he couldn’t have asked for more as he stood just one step away from a hefty prize. Reports suggest that he had been practicing to perfect the shot since long and also had the professional players help him get over the pressure. He did a bit of warm up and was ready for it. Check out the video to find out what happened:

After missing out on the $1 million, the teen was left disappointed and told an interviewer later that he could perhaps have concentrated a bit more and that he wished he had another shot at the basket. But it was gone.