Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has left Barcelona to link up with Atletico Madrid, the Catalan side has confirmed.

The two Spanish sides came to terms on a deal for the Uruguayan star and Atletico Madrid will be playing six million euros to avail the services of Suarez. “FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez.

“FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suarez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future,” it added.Suarez had joined Barcelona in 2014. He scored 198 goals in 283 games for the Catalan side and he also earned the Golden Shoe as Europe’s top scorer after scoring 59 total goals in 2015-16.With Barcelona, Suarez won four La Liga titles and a Champions League. He’ll now join Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.“FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Luis Suarez. The Madrid club will pay FC Barcelona €6 million in variables,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Suarez scored 21 goals in 36 games for Barca during the 2019-20 season.Atletico will reportedly pay Barcelona USD 7 million for securing Suarez’s services.Suarez will fill the hole created by the departure of Alvaro Morata who joined Juventus on a year-long loan with an option for a permanent deal.The 33-year-old could make his Atletico debut this Saturday against Granada.Suarez departs as the third highest scorer in Barcelona’s history after Lionel Messi and Cesar.

