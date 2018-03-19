Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has grown frustrated with manager Jose Mourinho's treatment of him at the club but will not be forced to leave the club. Shaw was substituted at half-time in United's 2-0 victory over Brighton Hove Albion in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup after which Mourinho publically criticised the left back's performance in the game.

Mourinho might not be fully convinced of Shaw’s performance in Manchester United’s FA Cup victory but the defender will not be forced to leave the club against his wishes, the player is also reportedly willing to fight back to his manager’s good books and see out his contract at Old Trafford. As per a Guardian report, “Shaw is understood not to have made a final decision on his future and may choose to see out the final season of his contract and leave on a free in summer 2019.” The former Southampton defender is wanting to make a move in 2019 as he will have more clubs to chose from as a free agent and could also demand a handsome signing-on fee in turn.

The 22-year-old was started in United’s 2-0 win over Brighton but was substituted in the second half despite being involved in Romelu Lukaku’s 37th-minute opener. As per reports in the British media, people close to Shaw have been left frustrated with Mourinho’s ‘unfair’ treatment of the player. “Luke, in the first half, every time they came in his corridor, the cross came in and a dangerous situation was coming,” Mourinho had said about Luke Shaw’s performance in the first half against Brighton. Adding that, “I was not happy with his performance.” This was not the first time Mourinho had publicly criticised Shaw, having previously putting him under the scanner for lacklustre displays and lack of commitment to training.

It will be interesting to see how Manchester United and Mourinho handle a 22-year-old left-back who is undoubtedly one of the best young talents in English football presently. On Monday, United triggered the one-year extension in Ashley Young’s contract to keep him at the club till 2019. Which means Young will continue giving Shaw a stern competition for a spot in the current United team.

