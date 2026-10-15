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Home > Sports News > LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Lyon vs Crystal Palace, Europa League: Lyon will host Crystal Palace in a crucial UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at Groupama Stadium in France on Thursday (Oct 15). Both teams will aim to register their second consecutive victory in the competition after winning their opening fixtures. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information for Lyon vs Crystal Palace.

LYN vs CRY, Europa League Elite: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LYN vs CRY, Europa League Elite: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 21:08 IST

Lyon vs Crystal Palace, Europa League: Lyon will host Crystal Palace in a crucial UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at Groupama Stadium in France on Thursday (Oct 15). Both teams will aim to register their second consecutive victory in the competition after winning their opening fixtures. Here are all the details, including kick-off time, venue, team news, probable playing XIs and live streaming information for Lyon vs Crystal Palace.

Lyon vs Crystal Palace Europa League Match Details

  • Match: Lyon vs Crystal Palace, UEFA Europa League 2026-27
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 15), 2026
  • Venue: Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France
  • Kick-off Time: 10:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace Live on TV?

The live television broadcast details for the Lyon vs Crystal Palace Europa League fixture in India should be checked against the latest listings from official broadcasters before kick-off.

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How to Watch Lyon vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming?

Indian viewers should check the official streaming platforms and UEFA’s broadcast information for confirmation of live streaming availability for Lyon vs Crystal Palace. Broadcast and streaming rights may vary by region.

Lyon vs Crystal Palace Team News

Lyon head into the contest after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Lens, which ended their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign. They will look to respond in front of their home supporters and extend their impressive record in Europa League home matches. However, the hosts have injury concerns, with Lois Openda, Moussa Niakhate and Mohamed Ouedraogo among the players reported to be unavailable. Pavel Sulc could be asked to lead the attack, while Paulo Fonseca may make changes to his defensive and midfield combinations.

Crystal Palace travel to France after producing a comeback 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Pierre Sage’s side also made an emphatic start to their European campaign with a 4-0 win over Lech Poznan. The visitors have injury concerns of their own, with Dean Henderson, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Chadi Riad reported among the absentees. Axel Disasi could feature in defence, while Yeremy Pino and Jorgen Strand Larsen are among the attacking options expected to play important roles.

Lyon vs Crystal Palace Probable Playing XIs

Lyon Predicted XI: Dominik Greif, Zachary Athekame, Clinton Mata, Ruben Kluivert, Abner Vinicius, Mads Bidstrup, Tyler Morton, Ernest Nuamah, Corentin Tolisso, Keito Nakamura, Pavel Sulc.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Walter Benitez, Honest Ahanor, Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, Anan Khalaili, Quinten Timber, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell, Daichi Kamada, Yeremy Pino, Jorgen Strand Larsen.

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LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
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LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

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LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV
LYN vs CRY, Europa League: Check Lyon vs Crystal Palace All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

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