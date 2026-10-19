Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers, ECS T-10 Spain Madrid Encore 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Details, Squads and How to Watch

Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers Live: Madrid Blues enter the fixture with a strong reputation for bowling and fielding, making them a side to watch in the tournament. Their defensive strength could prove important in the fast-paced T10 format, where a few economical overs and sharp fielding efforts can quickly change the momentum.

Getafe Tigers, meanwhile, will look to build their challenge around their batting unit and the experience of Anik Ahmed. With 72 European Cricket Network appearances to his name, Ahmed is one of the tournament’s most experienced players and could play a crucial role in helping the Tigers compete against a highly rated opponent.

Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers Match Details

Tournament: ECS Spain, Madrid Encore 2026

Match : Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers, Match 3

Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM GMT / 5:30 PM IST

Venue: La Elipa, Madrid, Spain

Format: T10 Cricket (10 overs per side)

Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers Full Squads

Madrid Blues Squad: Chaitanya Sharma, Shoaib Rehman, Dilawar Ali, Vinay Bhardwaj, Aayush Kandwal, Ajay Jaiswal, Rahul Bobby, Amandeep Singh, Vamsi Vuppaladhadiam, Prashant Soi, Roshan Faridh, Akshay Ghatage, Anoop Biswas, Arun Nagar, Chinmai Vellala, Nikesh Ojha, Rakesh Tiwari, Swanand Vichare, Tushar Jain, Venkat Bharat.

Getafe Tigers Squad: Ahsan Yaqoob, Anik Ahmed, Irfan Husain, Kamil Ahmed, Mahamud Chowdhury, Abu Bakar, Mobarak Hossain, Mohammed Aslam, Jahidul Islam, MD Sheik Farid, MD Mehdi Tamim, Abdul Bhuiyn, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Hamid, Afindi Rahat, Arif Akhanda, Eshuk Khan, Hafijur Rahman, Hasan Ahmed, Helal Uddin, Rasel Hossain, Repon Mohammad, Sayed Anwar, Shakil Ahmed, Shanur Thalukdar, Sojebul Islam, Yeasir Hezal.

Where to Watch Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers Live?

Fans can watch the Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers match live on the official European Cricket Network YouTube channel. Live scores, ball-by-ball updates, scorecards and match information are also expected to be available through the European Cricket Network’s official Match Centre.