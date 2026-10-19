Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers, ECS T10 Spain Madrid Encore 2026 Live Streaming: Check Match Details, Squads and How to Watch Live Online

Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers: The back-to-back fixture presents a fresh challenge for both teams, as the short turnaround leaves little time to rethink strategies. Madrid Blues will look to utilise their bowling and fielding strengths, while Getafe Tigers will aim to find ways to counter their opponents and make the most of their batting opportunities.

With two matches scheduled in quick succession, adaptability could prove decisive. Both sides will need to manage their energy levels and maintain their intensity, particularly in the field, where dropped catches and missed run-out opportunities can quickly change the course of a T10 game.

Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers Match Details

Tournament: ECS Spain, Madrid Encore 2026

Match: Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers, Match 4

Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM GMT / 4:00 PM CEST / 6:30 PM IST

Venue: La Elipa, Madrid, Spain

Format: T10 Cricket (10 overs per side)

Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers Full Squads

Madrid Blues Squad: Chaitanya Sharma, Shoaib Rehman, Dilawar Ali, Vinay Bhardwaj, Aayush Kandwal, Ajay Jaiswal, Rahul Bobby, Amandeep Singh, Vamsi Vuppaladhadiam, Prashant Soi, Roshan Faridh, Akshay Ghatage, Anoop Biswas, Arun Nagar, Chinmai Vellala, Nikesh Ojha, Rakesh Tiwari, Swanand Vichare, Tushar Jain, Venkat Bharat.

Getafe Tigers Squad: Ahsan Yaqoob, Anik Ahmed, Irfan Husain, Kamil Ahmed, Mahamud Chowdhury, Abu Bakar, Mobarak Hossain, Mohammed Aslam, Jahidul Islam, MD Sheik Farid, MD Mehdi Tamim, Abdul Bhuiyn, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Hamid, Afindi Rahat, Arif Akhanda, Eshuk Khan, Hafijur Rahman, Hasan Ahmed, Helal Uddin, Rasel Hossain, Repon Mohammad, Sayed Anwar, Shakil Ahmed, Shanur Thalukdar, Sojebul Islam, Yeasir Hezal.

Where to Watch Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers Live?

Fans can watch the Madrid Blues vs Getafe Tigers match live on the official European Cricket Network YouTube channel. Live scores, ball-by-ball updates, scorecards and match information are also expected to be available through the European Cricket Network’s official Match Centre.