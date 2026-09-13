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Home > Sports News > Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

Madrid GP 2026 takes place today at the new Madring circuit, with Lando Norris starting from pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen. Check the Madrid GP starting grid, F1 race prediction, India timing, live streaming and where to watch.

Lando Norris will start from the pole position at the Madrid GP 2026. Image Credit: AFP
Lando Norris will start from the pole position at the Madrid GP 2026. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 13:19 IST

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Formula 1 will race to Madrid to mark its first Spanish Grand Prix with the brand-new Madring circuit on Sunday, September 13. What makes the first-ever Madrid GP so exciting will surely be the very tight qualification, with a 0.140-second gap between the top five.

Madrid GP 2026: Starting Grid

Lando Norris has secured the second row with his amazing performance in the last lap of the final qualifying session. McLaren’s driver set an impressive time with 1:31.824, and by that tiny margin of 0.011 seconds, championship leader Kimi Antonelli came behind him as second. Max Verstappen will come third, and Lewis Hamilton with Charles Leclerc will end at the fifth position respectively.

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Here is a look at the starting grid:

  1. Lando Norris – McLaren Mercedes
  2. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes
  3. Max Verstappen – Red Bull Ford
  4. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari
  5. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari
  6. George Russell – Mercedes
  7. Oscar Piastri – McLaren Mercedes
  8. Liam Lawson – Red Bull Ford
  9. Franco Colapinto – Alpine Mercedes
  10. Arvid Lindblad – Racing Bulls Ford
  11. Nico Hülkenberg – Audi
  12. Gabriel Bortoleto – Audi
  13. Esteban Ocon – Haas Ferrari
  14. Pierre Gasly – Alpine Mercedes
  15. Yuki Tsunoda – Racing Bulls Ford
  16. Alex Albon – Williams Mercedes
  17. Carlos Sainz – Williams Mercedes
  18. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin Honda
  19. Sergio Pérez – Cadillac Ferrari
  20. Valtteri Bottas – Cadillac Ferrari
  21. Oliver Bearman – Haas Ferrari
  22. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Honda

Madrid GP 2026: Where To Watch In India?

The opening race of the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix will happen on Sunday, September 13 at 6:30 PM IST. Live coverage on Indian broadcasts will be via FanCode and F1 TV. FanCode’s official site states the Spanish GP race time as 6:30 PM IST.

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win?

Norrie starts off with a clear chance of success, mainly considering the difficulty of overtaking at the new circuit. However, Antonelli proved his speed throughout the weekend and starts in the next lineup, just behind the McLaren. And yet Verstappen, from third position, is still the biggest danger.

Prediction: Lando Norris to win the inaugural Madrid GP, with Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen completing the podium.

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Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More
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Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More
Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More
Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More
Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More
Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

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