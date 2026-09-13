Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Where to Watch Today’s F1 Race in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Grid Position And More

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Formula 1 will race to Madrid to mark its first Spanish Grand Prix with the brand-new Madring circuit on Sunday, September 13. What makes the first-ever Madrid GP so exciting will surely be the very tight qualification, with a 0.140-second gap between the top five.

Madrid GP 2026: Starting Grid

Lando Norris has secured the second row with his amazing performance in the last lap of the final qualifying session. McLaren’s driver set an impressive time with 1:31.824, and by that tiny margin of 0.011 seconds, championship leader Kimi Antonelli came behind him as second. Max Verstappen will come third, and Lewis Hamilton with Charles Leclerc will end at the fifth position respectively.

Here is a look at the starting grid:

Lando Norris – McLaren Mercedes Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes Max Verstappen – Red Bull Ford Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari Charles Leclerc – Ferrari George Russell – Mercedes Oscar Piastri – McLaren Mercedes Liam Lawson – Red Bull Ford Franco Colapinto – Alpine Mercedes Arvid Lindblad – Racing Bulls Ford Nico Hülkenberg – Audi Gabriel Bortoleto – Audi Esteban Ocon – Haas Ferrari Pierre Gasly – Alpine Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda – Racing Bulls Ford Alex Albon – Williams Mercedes Carlos Sainz – Williams Mercedes Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin Honda Sergio Pérez – Cadillac Ferrari Valtteri Bottas – Cadillac Ferrari Oliver Bearman – Haas Ferrari Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Honda

Madrid GP 2026: Where To Watch In India?

The opening race of the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix will happen on Sunday, September 13 at 6:30 PM IST. Live coverage on Indian broadcasts will be via FanCode and F1 TV. FanCode’s official site states the Spanish GP race time as 6:30 PM IST.

Madrid GP 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win?

Norrie starts off with a clear chance of success, mainly considering the difficulty of overtaking at the new circuit. However, Antonelli proved his speed throughout the weekend and starts in the next lineup, just behind the McLaren. And yet Verstappen, from third position, is still the biggest danger.

Prediction: Lando Norris to win the inaugural Madrid GP, with Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen completing the podium.

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