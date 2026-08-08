Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, CSG vs ITT Match 7 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings LIVE Streaming: Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) will take on Vida Kovai Kings (VKK) in Match 7 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Saturday, August 8. Both teams began their campaigns with victories and will be aiming to maintain their winning momentum in this contest. While Madurai Panthers edged past Trichy Grand Cholas by two wickets in a thrilling opener, Vida Kovai Kings defeated SKM Salem Spartans by 34 runs. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings Match Details

Match: Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings, Match 7

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings, Match 7 Tournament: Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

NPR College Ground, Dindigul Time: 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings Probable Playing XIs

Madurai Panthers Probable XI: Siddharth Mahadevan, R Ram Kumar (wk), NS Chaturved, Kiran Karthikeyan, Balchander Anirudh (c), Deepesh Devendran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Shoaib Md Khan, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, S Rajalingam.

Vida Kovai Kings Probable XI: Abhinav K, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), Andre Siddarth C, Ambrish, Maan Bafna, K Deeban Lingesh, R Divakar, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings Squads

Madurai Panthers Squad: Siddharth Mahadevan, R Ram Kumar (wk), NS Chaturved, Kiran Karthikeyan, Balchander Anirudh (c), Deepesh Devendran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Shoaib Md Khan, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, S Rajalingam, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Karthik Meiyappan, P Vignesh, Himalaya, Hari Ragavendra V, Rohan Bhutra, Shavin Vinodh, Surya Anand S, Shankar Ganesh.

Vida Kovai Kings Squad: Abhinav K, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), Andre Siddarth C, Ambrish, Maan Bafna, K Deeban Lingesh, R Divakar, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Madhava Prasad, Manav Parakh, P Vidyuth, G Kishoor, S Radhakrishnan, Mithun Vijay V, Govinth G, H Prashid Akash, Jitendra Kumar, Trilok Nag.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings Head-to-Head

Both Madurai Panthers and Vida Kovai Kings enter the contest on the back of victories in their respective opening matches. Madurai secured a two-wicket win over Trichy Grand Cholas, while Vida Kovai Kings registered a 34-run victory against SKM Salem Spartans. The Match 7 contest will therefore see two teams in winning form battle for another valuable two points.