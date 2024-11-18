Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Magnus Carlsen Left Blushing As 20-Year-Old Indian Chess Player Touches World No.1’s Feet

Magnus Carlsen’s popularity took center stage when he had the honor of presenting the trophy to Bristy Mukherjee, the winner of the All India Women Rapid event (Event B). The World No. 1 chess player’s presence in Kolkata generated immense excitement, particularly as he secured a double victory at the tournament. Carlsen won the blitz title with a round to spare on Sunday, following his rapid title triumph earlier in the week. He completed a stunning comeback against Arjun Erigaisi in the penultimate round, finishing strong with three consecutive wins, including a final-round victory over Vidit Gujrathi, to end with 13 points.

A Memorable Moment in Kolkata

At the closing ceremony, Carlsen had a special moment when Bristy Mukherjee, upon receiving her trophy, touched his feet to seek his blessings. Initially surprised, Carlsen blushed and smiled as the gesture caught him off guard.

Kolkata Fans Flock to See Carlsen

Fans thronged the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata, where the tournament took place. Carlsen was often surrounded by crowds, and whenever he exited the arena, he was mobbed by chess enthusiasts eager to catch a glimpse of the chess legend.

Carlsen’s Double Victory in Kolkata

This victory marked Carlsen’s second double win in Kolkata, a feat he last achieved in 2019. Filipino-American Grandmaster Wesley So secured second place, with Arjun Erigaisi finishing third, R Praggnanandhaa in fourth, and Vidit Gujrathi rounding out the top five.

Carlsen Reflects on His Victory

Speaking about his performance, Carlsen shared, “It was a really, really nervy day. I was lucky that Wesley was the one who went on a big streak because he couldn’t realistically catch me. Overall, the tournament win is good. The score is not great but very decent, so I’m happy.”

Upcoming Matches and Future Plans

Carlsen revealed his next plans: “I’m heading to Singapore in a few hours to promote Freestyle Chess with Fabiano Caruana. I’ll be playing a match with Fabi in a few days. It should be fun, and being a tourist at the World Championship for a couple of days will be exciting.”

All India Women Rapid Event Chess Magnus Carlsen
